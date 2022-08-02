Duo wanted for alleged purse thefts in Valdosta

Read on wfxl.com
wfxl.com
Man wanted on multiple arrest warrants arrested following recovery of stolen vehicle
A man wanted on multiple active arrest warrants was arrested following the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On August 3, at approximately 8:41 am., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed a vehicle in the 1800 block of Marion Street, that had been reported stolen. The officer conducted a traffic...
WALB 10
Coffee Co. law enforcement, leaders join forces to tackle gang issues
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The gang and crime activity in Douglas has brought the attention of several of law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement officials said gangs have now become more organized and more aggressive. Several law enforcement agencies and Coffee County leaders met Thursday to bring not just awareness to...
WCTV
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has just indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello. Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit. The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Cleveland Thursday afternoon, State Attorney...
valdostatoday.com
VPD hosts Back To School Clothing Drive
VALDOSTA – The VPD is partnering with New Territories Outreach Ministries to host a Back To School Clothing Drive. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is holding a Back To School Clothing Drive on Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott Park. The event is being partnered with New Territories Outreach Ministries.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
Man formally charged in death of James Branner
A man who allegedly was involved in a cold case more than 25 years ago has been formally charged.
douglasnow.com
GBI makes arrest in theft investigation
The GBI Region 4 Douglas Office secured an arrest warrant for Angela Whittle Evans, age 47 of Ambrose, Georgia. Evans was arrested on one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Preliminary information indicates that Evans was working at American Truck Parts in Douglas, Coffee County, Ga. as the Office Manager. The company conducted an audit, and it was determined that funds were missing. According to the arrest warrant, the amount of missing money totaled $215,000. Evans was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center where she was processed into the jail.
WCTV
Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.
STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County man was indicted by an Echols County Grand Jury on Monday, according to a release from the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges following an investigation into the October 2021 death of Steven Johnson, an Echols County resident.
Echols County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in homicide case
Florida Woman Arrested In “Operation Death Dealer” With Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth
On July 25, 2022, Detectives of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Detectives of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force began Operation “Death Dealer”. According to WCSO, the operation was designed to specifically address the rise in illegal
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Fire Rescue conducts hazardous materials drill and testing
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted by the department’s training division. Lowndes County, Georgia: On August 1st, recruits and personnel with Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted by the department’s training division. This drill, conducted as a refresher for current fire department personnel, was a testing and training opportunity for the current recruit class.
WALB 10
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Public Works asks for yard debris assistance
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is asking the community for assistance with yard debris removal. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, The Public Works Department is needing debris removal assistance from the community. A list of guidelines has been provided to help with efficiency and to prevent equipment damage.
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
ecbpublishing.com
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak man dies in collision with tree
A 60-year-old Live Oak man died early Wednesday morning when his car left County Road 250 and struck a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the man was driving a sedan east on CR 250 near 167th Road around 12:17 a.m. when he left to roadway to the left and struck a large tree on the north shoulder.
WCJB
