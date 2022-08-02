Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits
MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
Shelby County creates CONNECT Shelby County for improved broadband access
SIDNEY – Shelby County is participating in a 14-week, fast-track program to create a countywide plan for expanding broadband access. State agencies, BroadbandOhio and Ohio State University Extension Office is supporting community leaders as they gather information about current broadband access and options in Shelby County, connect with other communities on best practices and successful models, and go through an opportunity analysis to identify the best path forward.
Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
Trotwood leaders concerned with construction timetable as main road to remain closed into 2023
TROTWOOD — Delayed emergency response times and severe loss of revenue for area businesses have been some of the issues raised by city leaders over a long-term road closure in Trotwood. >>Photos: Signs of remembrance placed in Oregon District 3 years after mass shooting. Free Pike near state Route...
Out of the past
———— Neal Post, G.A.R, has arranged for a special car on the Big Four railroad to accommodate persons from this county desiring to attend the National Encampment at Buffalo, N.Y. The special car will be attached to the morning passenger train on August 23. ————
Sidney BOE approves contract for power source
SIDNEY — The installation of new video boards in the Sidney High School gymnasium ran into an unexpected glitch. “The new video boards take more power to operate than the old score boards so we will need to run new electrical to each board,” said Treasurer Mike Watkins after Tuesday’s special Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. “It was not know until the new boards were to be installed so the board needed to approve the cost of the update.”
City of Kettering honors Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik
In addition to her busy career as meteorologist, Jamie has served on the Parks Board since 2009.
Results of the August primaries for Darke County
In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .
Enthusiasm for Auglaize County Junior Fair persists despite rising costs
WAPAKONETA — With costs rising across the board due to the recent economic squeeze, families with children raising livestock for this year’s fair season had to contribute some additional funds to get their animals ready to show. Despite the increased expenses, exhibitors at the Auglaize County Fair have not slowed down, and the annual Junior Fair has been running as strongly as ever.
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
Greene County Public Health applying adulticide for mosquitos tonight
XENIA — Greene County Pubic Health announced they will be applying adulticide tonight for mosquito control from 9 p.m. through midnight, according to a media release. This will occur in the following areas, weather permitting:. Massie, Cato, and Kylemore Drives in Xenia. Rotary Park in Beavercreek. Angel’s Pass Park...
2022 United Way Campaign leaders announced
SIDNEY — Duane Gaier, Shelby County United Way 2022 Campaign Chair, has announced the volunteer team to lead the 65th United Way fall campaign. The theme this year is “United for Impact.”. Gaier, Ed Thomas, Large Manufacturing Division Leader, and Scott Barr, President of the Shelby County United...
UNOFFICIAL SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS
We have the unofficial results from today’s local elections. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Butler County, Hanover Reserve, local option (RESULT - YES) : People overwhelmingly voted in favor of letting the Hanover Reserve wedding venue in Hamilton serve liquor on Sundays. Butler County, Ross school levy (RESULT -...
Celina Insurance Group recognized on 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list
CELINA — Celina Insurance Group was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The Best Employers in Ohio program is coordinated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business. “We strive to offer satisfying careers and foster strong relationships so that every member...
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
2 local school districts seek additional funding; 1 passes, 1 fails
SPRINGFIELD — School districts sometimes use the August special election date as a way to get levies in front of voters in their communities. This year is no different, but only two local schools decided to take a levy to the voters. Clark-Shawnee Local School District in Clark County...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Tony Christon Jr., 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Sonny Michael Puthoff, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Primary elections are over, so what's going to be on the ballot for the midterms?
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity):
