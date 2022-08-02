ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits

MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County creates CONNECT Shelby County for improved broadband access

SIDNEY – Shelby County is participating in a 14-week, fast-track program to create a countywide plan for expanding broadband access. State agencies, BroadbandOhio and Ohio State University Extension Office is supporting community leaders as they gather information about current broadband access and options in Shelby County, connect with other communities on best practices and successful models, and go through an opportunity analysis to identify the best path forward.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney, OH
Sidney, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— Neal Post, G.A.R, has arranged for a special car on the Big Four railroad to accommodate persons from this county desiring to attend the National Encampment at Buffalo, N.Y. The special car will be attached to the morning passenger train on August 23. ————
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney BOE approves contract for power source

SIDNEY — The installation of new video boards in the Sidney High School gymnasium ran into an unexpected glitch. “The new video boards take more power to operate than the old score boards so we will need to run new electrical to each board,” said Treasurer Mike Watkins after Tuesday’s special Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. “It was not know until the new boards were to be installed so the board needed to approve the cost of the update.”
SIDNEY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Results of the August primaries for Darke County

In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Enthusiasm for Auglaize County Junior Fair persists despite rising costs

WAPAKONETA — With costs rising across the board due to the recent economic squeeze, families with children raising livestock for this year’s fair season had to contribute some additional funds to get their animals ready to show. Despite the increased expenses, exhibitors at the Auglaize County Fair have not slowed down, and the annual Junior Fair has been running as strongly as ever.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

2022 United Way Campaign leaders announced

SIDNEY — Duane Gaier, Shelby County United Way 2022 Campaign Chair, has announced the volunteer team to lead the 65th United Way fall campaign. The theme this year is “United for Impact.”. Gaier, Ed Thomas, Large Manufacturing Division Leader, and Scott Barr, President of the Shelby County United...
SIDNEY, OH
wyso.org

UNOFFICIAL SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS

We have the unofficial results from today’s local elections. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Butler County, Hanover Reserve, local option (RESULT - YES) : People overwhelmingly voted in favor of letting the Hanover Reserve wedding venue in Hamilton serve liquor on Sundays. Butler County, Ross school levy (RESULT -...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Celina Insurance Group recognized on 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The Best Employers in Ohio program is coordinated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business. “We strive to offer satisfying careers and foster strong relationships so that every member...
CELINA, OH
dayton.com

New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg

A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Tony Christon Jr., 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Sonny Michael Puthoff, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
SIDNEY, OH

