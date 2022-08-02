ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, LA

St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours

By Kacey Buercklin
WDSU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Luling, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Destrehan, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Luling, LA
City
Destrehan, LA
WDSU

Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase

Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WDSU

OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Houma man arrested, accused of drug, shark possession

HOUMA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has arrested a Houma man who they say was in possession of drugs and sharks. According to wildlife agents, Anouda Lirette, 44, was arrested for drug violations on July 26 in Terrebonne Parish. Lirette is accused of being in...
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy