St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours

St. Bernard Sheriff's office needs help identifying man who robbed a business at gunpoint
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for robbing a Chalmette business at gunpoint Thursday night. On Thursday, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies with the Field Operations Bureau...
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
Murder suspect booked into jail after high-speed chase near Mid City Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase involving a potential murder suspect ended in a violent wreck near Mid City Thursday. Photos from the crash scene, located around the intersection of North Street and N 35th Street, showed a wrecked pickup truck and sedan. Police had closed off the intersection by around 2:30 p.m.
Houma man, woman arrested on multiple felony charges, including theft of a motor vehicle
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man and woman in connection with a disturbance complaint, that led to the theft of a motor vehicle. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested Bryan Kelly Wright and Tara Michelle Heigl on multiple felony related charges associated with the investigation.
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies arrest 2 brothers accused of burglary
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said two brothers from Florida were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a business. According to JPSO, the pair is accused of breaking into a business in the 3500 block of Veterans Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. The pair are...
Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase
Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
Louisiana police officer booked on DWI charges after crashing patrol unit
New Orleans Police have arrested an officer on DWI charges after detectives say he crashed a police car with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
Houma man arrested, accused of drug, shark possession
HOUMA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has arrested a Houma man who they say was in possession of drugs and sharks. According to wildlife agents, Anouda Lirette, 44, was arrested for drug violations on July 26 in Terrebonne Parish. Lirette is accused of being in...
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges. According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks and meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houma man was arrested for allegedly catching too many sharks and having meth in his possession, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents say Anouda Lirette, 44, was taken into custody on July 26 in Oyster Bayou, south of Lost Lake in...
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
NOLA.com
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
New Orleans police investigate home burglaries in Lakeview, Lake Vista
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person wanted in connection with several home burglaries in Lakeview and Lake Vista. On Tuesday, a suspect was accused of burglarizing three homes, according to police. They took jewelry from each residence and fled in the pictured...
BRPD identifies local man killed in late night shooting on Dutton Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Dutton Ave. late Wednesday night. Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge was shot and killed in the 5500 block of Dutton Ave. around 10:15 p.m. Gales was pronounced dead at...
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
