Local kids get behind-the-scenes look at Wisconsin State Fair

milwaukeerecord.com
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
nbc15.com
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Music, tickets, times, food and more
That time of year has finally arrived: The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Thursday with music, rides and creative foods and will continue until Aug. 14.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State Fair food and fun
The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway! Marlon Bailey with US Cellular joins Real Milwaukee to talk about their presence at the fair. Tim Gill, the original Cream Puffs co-director, also joins Real Milwaukee with more on the fair.
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies will march in 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies plan to walk in this year's Waukesha Christmas Parade. A spokesperson for the group says they hope to have 18 to 20 grannies, including some new members for the parade. It would be the largest turnout in years. Last year, four members...
CBS 58
CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Festivals and free fun happening this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're talking to Joe Krauss from B93.3 about all of the positive things happening across Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Krauss joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 5 to talk about all of the free fun events going on. Plus, The what to check out during the first weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair.
CBS 58
State Fair's Dairy Lane shows the hard work that goes into Wisconsin's billion dollar dairy industry
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is proud of the agriculture, especially when it comes to dairy. That is obvious at the Wisconsin State Fair. Dairy Lane is a whole section of the fair with multiple cattle barns and even a product pavilion. You can see both sides of...
CBS 58
'They chose the right city': Restaurant, hotel professionals excited for Milwaukee to host RNC
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's no secret those working in the restaurant and hotel industries have had a tough couple of years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and staffing shortages. The announcement of the Republican National Convention being hosted in Milwaukee in 2024 could be considered a breath of fresh air.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair: Check out the merchandise, food
The Wisconsin State Fair is just days away! FOX6's Brhett Vickery is getting a look at all the fun and food. The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 4 – 14.
CBS 58
Wisconsin State Fair's 2022 Sporkies winner: Peño Pretzel Popper Brat
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- It's become a tradition right before the Wisconsin State Fair. On Tuesday, the winner of this year's Sporkies competition was announced. "Drum roll please...the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat from Gertrude's Pretzels!" The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is exactly as it sounds -- a jalapeño cheddar...
CBS 58
Milwaukee selected to host 2024 Republican National Convention
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Milwaukee has been officially selected to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). Earlier this week, Nashville’s Metro Council chose not to approve an agreement to host the convention, effectively paving the way for Milwaukee to take on the role. Bringing the RNC to...
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
CBS 58
Gov. Evers announces $14.1 million in ARPA funding for Wisconsin's behavioral health needs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced $14.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Wednesday, Aug. 3, that will directly support youth mental health services and new behavioral health providers entering the workforce. Children's Wisconsin will receive a total of $5...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield is our next stop on the tour
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop on our CBS 58 Hometowns tour is Delafield in Waukesha County. We'll be there on Thursday, Aug. 11. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58
Burlington teacher who attended Jan. 6 riot resigns
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington teacher has resigned from the district 18 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Last summer, Jeff Taff faced scrutiny for discussing his extreme political views with students. The district placed him on administrative leave after learning Taff traveled...
CBS 58
Chicago activist joins Milwaukee's fight to stop reckless driving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Trying to curb reckless drivers who are terrorizing the Milwaukee-area. Michele Fiore is here to explain why a Chicago community activist is joining the fight. Rev. Robin Hood says the way to reach the youth isn't through a jail sentence, it's with education and compassion --...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
