Milwaukee, WI

Local kids get behind-the-scenes look at Wisconsin State Fair

By Frank Healy
CBS 58
 3 days ago
milwaukeerecord.com

We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists

Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State Fair food and fun

The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway! Marlon Bailey with US Cellular joins Real Milwaukee to talk about their presence at the fair. Tim Gill, the original Cream Puffs co-director, also joins Real Milwaukee with more on the fair.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dancing Grannies will march in 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies plan to walk in this year's Waukesha Christmas Parade. A spokesperson for the group says they hope to have 18 to 20 grannies, including some new members for the parade. It would be the largest turnout in years. Last year, four members...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Festivals and free fun happening this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're talking to Joe Krauss from B93.3 about all of the positive things happening across Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Krauss joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 5 to talk about all of the free fun events going on. Plus, The what to check out during the first weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin State Fair's 2022 Sporkies winner: Peño Pretzel Popper Brat

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- It's become a tradition right before the Wisconsin State Fair. On Tuesday, the winner of this year's Sporkies competition was announced. "Drum roll please...the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat from Gertrude's Pretzels!" The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is exactly as it sounds -- a jalapeño cheddar...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee selected to host 2024 Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Milwaukee has been officially selected to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). Earlier this week, Nashville’s Metro Council chose not to approve an agreement to host the convention, effectively paving the way for Milwaukee to take on the role. Bringing the RNC to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield is our next stop on the tour

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop on our CBS 58 Hometowns tour is Delafield in Waukesha County. We'll be there on Thursday, Aug. 11. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Burlington teacher who attended Jan. 6 riot resigns

BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington teacher has resigned from the district 18 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Last summer, Jeff Taff faced scrutiny for discussing his extreme political views with students. The district placed him on administrative leave after learning Taff traveled...
CBS 58

Chicago activist joins Milwaukee's fight to stop reckless driving

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Trying to curb reckless drivers who are terrorizing the Milwaukee-area. Michele Fiore is here to explain why a Chicago community activist is joining the fight. Rev. Robin Hood says the way to reach the youth isn't through a jail sentence, it's with education and compassion --...
MILWAUKEE, WI

