Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health stresses the importance of back-to-school vaccinations

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With kids heading back to the classroom, that means it’s time for parents to make sure their child’s vaccinations are up to date.

Sheriff Sexton speaks on keeping kids safe this school year

Niswonger Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Seth Brown, sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on the importance of keeping an accurate vaccination record.

WJHL

WJHL

