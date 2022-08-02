Ballad Health stresses the importance of back-to-school vaccinations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With kids heading back to the classroom, that means it’s time for parents to make sure their child’s vaccinations are up to date.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Seth Brown, sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on the importance of keeping an accurate vaccination record.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.