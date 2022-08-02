Ballad Health stresses the importance of back-to-school vaccinations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With kids heading back to the classroom, that means it’s time for parents to make sure their child’s vaccinations are up to date.Sheriff Sexton speaks on keeping kids safe this school year
Niswonger Children's Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Seth Brown, sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on the importance of keeping an accurate vaccination record.
