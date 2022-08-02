Waukesha County Habitat White Rock Avenue duplexes under construction

Official who biked around Lake Michigan to raise money for purchase says Land Trust is closing in on nature preserve fundraising goal that county may aid with loan. OZAUKEE COUNTY DIRECTOR of Planning and Parks Andrew Struck paused along a wide sandy beach while on his 15-day fundraising bike ride around Lake Michigan last month. Struck undertook the ride, going from his Grafton home to Muskegon, Mich., and raised about $4,600 to help Ozaukee Washington Land Trust buy the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs Nature Preserve, improve the Ozaukee Interurban Trail and build a staircase to the lake at Virmond Park in Mequon. Photos by Andrew.

