Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year

On August 4, Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he won the 2014 Rookie of The Year Award. In addition to the 76ers, the 30-year-old...
NBA
Yardbarker

The Bulls Make It Official With A Notable Veteran

The Chicago Bulls had a great regular season – to a point. They started out very strongly and were on their way to a wonderful postseason but then a slew of nasty injuries sidelined some of their biggest stars and the Eastern Conference was eventually able to swallow them up.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year

With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Collin Sexton has drawn interest from Pat Riley, Heat

The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

