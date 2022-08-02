Chelsea sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported in early June that Spanish giants Real Madrid had a bid rejected for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina, who pledged his international future to the United States Men's National Team even though Poland, the birth country of his parents, were also interested in landing his services.

A different team has swooped in and met Chicago's asking price.

Per an ESPN piece, English Premier League club Chelsea signed Slonina for a reported base fee of $10 million. Add-ons could increase the fee to $15 million when all is said and done, and Chicago will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee Chelsea earn from selling the 18-year-old. Additionally, Slonina signed a six-year contract with the Blues but will remain with the Fire through the rest of the Major League Soccer season and then join Chelsea on Jan. 1 of next year.

Previously, Slonina was also linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton. In total, he has thus far made 34 appearances for the Fire and kept 14 clean sheets.