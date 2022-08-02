Is the California Legislature Addicted to Performative Election-Year Stunts That Threaten the Internet?

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled about 1,400 U.S. flights as thunderstorms hit the East Coast. Another 6,300 flights had been delayed by early evening, according to tracking service FlightAware. It was the second straight day of major disruptions and the worst day for cancellations since mid-June. The three major airports in the New York City area and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 MINUTES AGO