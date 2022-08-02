Read on www.gatorcountry.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Toney and Spencer breakdown on the Florida Gators’ defense for this fall
There was a lot to take away from the press conference when the staff spoke to the media Tuesday morning to kick off fall camp. There were a couple of things though that stood out to me when Coach [Patrick Toney and Coach [Sean] Spencer took the podium. When it comes to scheme changes and what to expect from this year’s defense, I think there’s plenty for gator fans to be excited about.
WCJB
UF extends the contract of track and field coach Mike Holloway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading Florida to three national championships this past school year, Gator track and field coach Mike Holloway has signed a contract extension that will keep him at UF for the next 10 years. The deal places Holloway among the highest-paid coaches in collegiate track and field...
Florida Gators EDGE Commit TJ Searcy Shuts Down Recruitment, ‘I’m Locked In'
Florida Gators defensive line commit TJ Searcy had plenty of positive energy when catching up with AllGators at Friday Night Lights.
Gator Country
Mike Holloway signs 10-year contract extension
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fresh off three national championships this season, Florida track and field and cross country head coach Mike Holloway has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him at UF for the next 10 years, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced on Thursday. The deal places him among...
Gator Country
Florida Gators preparing for fall camp
As the fall semester begins to roll in for students at the University of Florida, student-athletes of the football program start their work on campus early. However, none of it will be academic. After four long summer months, football returns to Gainesville as the Gators report for the fall camp...
Gator Country
Where ’23 Florida Targets Sit In On3 Rankings
With the 2022-23 season only months away, rosters are pretty much set and that means from a recruiting standpoint it’s full steam ahead to the 2023 class. A new force in the recruiting world is On3, a company full of top recruiting analysts who follow the sport closely and provide valuable insight to the ranking of players and where they are leaning towards landing. For that reason, when they realized an update to their 2023 rankings it was worth a look to see where some Florida targets are currently sitting.
Gator Country
Florida is entering a new scheduling era in 2022, but how long will it last?
Ten years ago, I took the time to write up a story detailing the rationale behind Florida’s then-infamous scheduling practices. I was tired of having to explain things anew in various forums, so I wanted to have something I could link to instead of writing and rewriting the same things.
Florida Gators football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Florida in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Florida football schedule for the Gators' 2022 season. 2022 Florida Gators Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kentucky Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. USF Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
Alligator Army
Florida’s 2022 roster might not be title-ready — but the trend line is promising
Recruiting at Florida has been the subject of intense scrutiny for some time now. It may have been the primary reason Dan Mullen was fired; understanding its importance and being able to execute on a plan for it were key traits Scott Stricklin sought in Mullen’s replacement. While he is still over a month out from coaching his first game, Billy Napier has already sustained some major recruiting losses, according to certain parts of the Florida fan base.
This Is Florida's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius
As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
mycbs4.com
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Quick Biscuits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If homemade biscuits remind you of a special time spent with your grandmother you are in luck with this recipe. While traditional recipes call for a long list of ingredients this recipe only needs 4 items. That will save you time in the kitchen and give you more time with your family. Enjoy!
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
alachuachronicle.com
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue will hold signs at intersections to remind drivers school starts on August 10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville emergency responders will hold signs at several intersections reminding drivers school starts next week. As school is set to start back up on August 10, Gainesville Fire Rescue Encourages everyone to put safety first. On Thursday, they will target the Williams Elementary area from 7...
