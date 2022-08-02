Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Tony Christon Jr., 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Sonny Michael Puthoff, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury says no to homeowner indictment
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury voted not to indict the homeowner who was involved in a fatal shooting on July 31. A joint statement by the Shelby County Prosecutor and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is expected to be released Friday morning. According to a statement released...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney man arrested after stabbing
SIDNEY — A Sidney man has been charged with felonious assault and another man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a stabbing Tuesday evening. Melvin Martin, 50, was arrested and charged with felonious assault_victim seriously harmed. According to Sidney Police, officers were dispatched to 628 Buckeye...
Sidney Daily News
Victim reportedly stabbed
Sidney police investigate a possible stabbing in the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The victim was also reportedly careflighted with serious injuries.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Neal Post, G.A.R, has arranged for a special car on the Big Four railroad to accommodate persons from this county desiring to attend the National Encampment at Buffalo, N.Y. The special car will be attached to the morning passenger train on August 23. ————
Sidney Daily News
City honors utilities director for his good work
SIDNEY — William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, was honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely Day in the city of Sidney. The proclamation expressed appreciation for Blakely’s work to ensure the city has safe public water services.
Sidney Daily News
Barhorst unofficial winner
SIDNEY — After months of waiting, voters were finally able to select their choice for their Republican candidate for the Ohio House’s 85th District race. The winner of Tuesday’s special election will be unopposed in the November Primary. The district is composed of voters from Shelby, Champaign and Logan counties.
Sidney Daily News
Small goat, big trophy
Eli Zumberger, 12, of Minster, walks his reserve grand champion wether pygmy goat back to its pen after showing it at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Eli is the son of Greg and Amy Zumberger.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County creates CONNECT Shelby County for improved broadband access
SIDNEY – Shelby County is participating in a 14-week, fast-track program to create a countywide plan for expanding broadband access. State agencies, BroadbandOhio and Ohio State University Extension Office is supporting community leaders as they gather information about current broadband access and options in Shelby County, connect with other communities on best practices and successful models, and go through an opportunity analysis to identify the best path forward.
Sidney Daily News
Anniversary celebration set
SIDNEY — The FISH Thrift Shop and Food Pantry will be celebrating its 40th anniversary Aug. 8–13. The FISH organization has actually existed for a little longer than 40 years, but the store itself has been a part of the Shelby county community for the past 40 years. Co-founders Barbara Smith and Farrel Kaplan opened the first FISH Thrift Store just south of the courthouse in downtown Sidney on South Ohio Avenue in May 1982. With humble beginnings, but a great desire to be a good neighbor to all in Shelby County, FISH store earned only $22.65 in sales that very first day, but it was a start.
Sidney Daily News
Council hears steps for water well rehab
SIDNEY — Sidney City Council heard information Monday night on a recent water wellfield pump condition assessment study and the steps necessary to re-establish safe yield volumes to city well No. 9. In February, City Council passed a resolution to advertise for bids for Sidney’s Hodge-Barret Wellfield pump condition...
Sidney Daily News
She’s a princess
Makala Wick from Botkins was crowned the 2022 Auglaize County Equine Princess during The Auglaize County Fair. She was judged by a panel of three on her essay, interview, written test, speech, impromptu question and a horsemanship pattern. She will be a freshman at Botkins High School and she is the daughter of Matt and Pam Wick of Botkins. From left to right, are Matt Wick, Makala Wick, Pam Wick and her brother, Levi Wick.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE approves contract for power source
SIDNEY — The installation of new video boards in the Sidney High School gymnasium ran into an unexpected glitch. “The new video boards take more power to operate than the old score boards so we will need to run new electrical to each board,” said Treasurer Mike Watkins after Tuesday’s special Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. “It was not know until the new boards were to be installed so the board needed to approve the cost of the update.”
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Summer Employment Program underway
COLUMBUS — The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training. Approximately 2,700 students across the state are participating in summer jobs, while an additional...
Sidney Daily News
August is Child Support Awareness Month
SIDNEY — This month, Shelby County is joining counties from across the country by recognizing August as Child Support Awareness Month. It’s a national initiative to help inform families about child support and the services that are available to assist them. Studies have shown time and time again when both parents are actively involved in raising children, they are much better off. If children truly are our future, then it is imperative the child support program aid in the healthy development of children, including the emotional and financial support of both parents.
Sidney Daily News
Enthusiasm for Auglaize County Junior Fair persists despite rising costs
WAPAKONETA — With costs rising across the board due to the recent economic squeeze, families with children raising livestock for this year’s fair season had to contribute some additional funds to get their animals ready to show. Despite the increased expenses, exhibitors at the Auglaize County Fair have not slowed down, and the annual Junior Fair has been running as strongly as ever.
Sidney Daily News
Relay for Life participant celebrates five years in remission
SIDNEY – Sidney teacher and Sidney High School graduate Julie Henman has been an active participant in the Shelby County Relay for Life through the years by participating in teams and team fundraisers, promoting the Links Against Cancer event, walking in the survivor lap, and even being a co-chair of the event. This year, she celebrated five years of being cancer free.
Sidney Daily News
Tree lottery winners announced
SIDNEY — The winners of the Sidney Tree Board’s Tree Lottery program have been announced by the city of Sidney. “A total of 60 entries were received for the city’s second Tree Lottery program. Thirty-five lucky property winners were randomly selected to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way in front of their homes this fall,” said a city of Sidney press release.
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group recognized on 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list
CELINA — Celina Insurance Group was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The Best Employers in Ohio program is coordinated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business. “We strive to offer satisfying careers and foster strong relationships so that every member...
