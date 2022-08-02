SIDNEY — The FISH Thrift Shop and Food Pantry will be celebrating its 40th anniversary Aug. 8–13. The FISH organization has actually existed for a little longer than 40 years, but the store itself has been a part of the Shelby county community for the past 40 years. Co-founders Barbara Smith and Farrel Kaplan opened the first FISH Thrift Store just south of the courthouse in downtown Sidney on South Ohio Avenue in May 1982. With humble beginnings, but a great desire to be a good neighbor to all in Shelby County, FISH store earned only $22.65 in sales that very first day, but it was a start.

