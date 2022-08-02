‘So rewarding:’ Iredell-Statesville Schools expands in-school childcare for all employees

Read on www.wbtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
WBTV
Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. First responders connect with community during National Night Out. Updated: 6 hours ago. First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night...
CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County completing initial phase of revaluation process
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you own property in Mecklenburg County, your tax rate could be changing at the start of next year. Tax assessors are conducting the regular revaluation of properties. New values will be announced, and notices sent out in January of next year. Right now, the tax...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 60 stores in North Carolina are being fined for overcharging customers. According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, it’s all because of excessive price-scanner errors. A look through the NCDACS’ list showed eight stores in Mecklenburg County were fined by...
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
WBTV
Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
CMS high school coach accused of sending explicit messages to student, district investigating
CHARLOTTE — A West Charlotte High School coach is no longer on the job after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a female student, our partners at The Charlotte Observer learned through interviews and copies of the messages obtained this week. Two sources confirmed to the Observer that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Lunch Break Workouts
A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny, now accused of multiple crimes including felony larceny, breaking and entering and even some fraud charges. ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Updated: 2 hours ago. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of...
WBTV
Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced a new partnership with Catawba College in the creation and delivery of their grades 9-12 high school program. A key component to Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign, the high school will offer students a four-year journey of exploration and self-discovery in the context of authentic, community-based experiences.
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools to increase security measures at athletic events
In an effort to continue to provide a safer experience on its campuses, Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Wednesday that beginning this month all attendees will be scanned with handheld metal detectors at the gate of I-SS athletic events. The added security presence starts with all of the I-SS high school football...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focusnewspaper.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
WBTV
First responders connect with community during National Night Out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night Out. “It’s a night we want to celebrate our comradery with the community,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. From police departments to sheriff’s offices and...
Stanly News & Press
YMCA seeks to feed a great need in Stanly County
A woman was in tears as she drove to the monthly mobile food pantry site in Locust Town Center, set up by the Stanly County Family YMCA in April. She had recently lost her job and her rent had increased by $200. Trying to just figure out out to survive,...
corneliustoday.com
New hospital will grow with Cornelius
Aug. 3. By Dave Vieser. Atrium officials say they expect to be coming back to the state and the Town of Cornelius in a few years for permission to more than triple the size of the $150 million hospital that will open here 2024. When completed the first phase of...
focusnewspaper.com
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
WBTV
Ghost guns in Charlotte and new federal regulations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ghost guns in Charlotte. CMPD says they saw a 7% increase in seizing ghost guns in the last five months of this year compared to that same time (Jan-May) last year. CMPD adds that they seize about 22 ghost guns per month. The homemade firearms can...
WBTV
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.
WBTV
Car break-ins up 2 percent in CMPD’s South Division so far this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week we talked with a woman trying to alert the community to the fact many cars are being broken into, often in broad daylight. It happened to her this past weekend at a Ballantyne gym. WBTV reached out to CMPD about crime data in...
Comments / 1