ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

‘So rewarding:’ Iredell-Statesville Schools expands in-school childcare for all employees

By Courtney Cole
WBTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbtv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. First responders connect with community during National Night Out. Updated: 6 hours ago. First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Education
City
Statesville, NC
City
Union Grove, NC
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina

In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Elementary Schools#High School#Henkel#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips
WBTV

Lunch Break Workouts

A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny, now accused of multiple crimes including felony larceny, breaking and entering and even some fraud charges. ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Updated: 2 hours ago. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced a new partnership with Catawba College in the creation and delivery of their grades 9-12 high school program. A key component to Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign, the high school will offer students a four-year journey of exploration and self-discovery in the context of authentic, community-based experiences.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell-Statesville Schools to increase security measures at athletic events

In an effort to continue to provide a safer experience on its campuses, Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Wednesday that beginning this month all attendees will be scanned with handheld metal detectors at the gate of I-SS athletic events. The added security presence starts with all of the I-SS high school football...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
focusnewspaper.com

COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

First responders connect with community during National Night Out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night Out. “It’s a night we want to celebrate our comradery with the community,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. From police departments to sheriff’s offices and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

YMCA seeks to feed a great need in Stanly County

A woman was in tears as she drove to the monthly mobile food pantry site in Locust Town Center, set up by the Stanly County Family YMCA in April. She had recently lost her job and her rent had increased by $200. Trying to just figure out out to survive,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

New hospital will grow with Cornelius

Aug. 3. By Dave Vieser. Atrium officials say they expect to be coming back to the state and the Town of Cornelius in a few years for permission to more than triple the size of the $150 million hospital that will open here 2024. When completed the first phase of...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Ghost guns in Charlotte and new federal regulations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ghost guns in Charlotte. CMPD says they saw a 7% increase in seizing ghost guns in the last five months of this year compared to that same time (Jan-May) last year. CMPD adds that they seize about 22 ghost guns per month. The homemade firearms can...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy