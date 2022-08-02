Fire started in Ukiah creek bed Tuesday declared arson by investigators

Read on www.willitsnews.com
Paradise Post
Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead
A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Identified as the Person of Interest in Infant’s Death Booked for Murder
32-year-old Ukiah man Edward Two Feathers Steele has officially been booked for murder on the same day he was named as the person of interest in the abandonment of a two-year-old and the death of a one-year-old child. A press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office yesterday morning...
Lake County News
Firefighters continue work in Ogulin fire area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The fire that began Thursday afternoon and moved at a fast rate in the Clearlake area ultimately was controlled before it could destroy any structures, while authorities arrested a woman on suspicion of setting the fire. The Ogulin fire, first dispatched just before 1 p.m....
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Flares Up on Ukiah’s North State Street
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:48 p.m. indicates a small vegetation fire has flared up in dry grass near the intersection of Ukiah’s North State Street and Orr Springs Road. By 7:00 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was stopped. The Incident Commander described the fire as a 100’x50′ spot...
kymkemp.com
MCSO Searching for Man After Child Last in His Care is Found Deceased
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-03-2022 at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was contacted by...
ksro.com
Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire
Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
mendofever.com
Person of Interest in Ukiah Child Death Located at the Hopland Rancheria
This afternoon the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced that Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, their person of interest in the death of a one-year-old and the abandonment of a two-year-old, was arrested on the Hopland Rancheria. Yesterday afternoon, an abandoned two-year-old child suffering from heatstroke was found on...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Jury Finds Ukiah Woman Guilty of DUI
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned to the courtroom after thirty minutes of deliberations to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Sydney Christine Shackman, age 54, of Ukiah was found guilty...
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on Fort Bragg’s Franklin Road
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:55 p.m. indicated a vehicle is “fully involved” on the 16600 block of Fort Bragg’s Franklin Road. Air and ground resources have been dispatched to the incident. An overview of the area shows a significant amount of trees and vegetation, but there is...
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man arrested after allegedly assaulting neighbor, shoplifting from store
Originally published 7-24-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-21-2022 at about 2:25 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an neighbor dispute occurring in the 76000 block of Lovell Street in Covelo, California. The caller advised William Peckham was yelling at them and had...
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
ksro.com
Deputy Who Fatally Shot Suspect Near Heladsburg Had Shot and Killed Another Suspect Before
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect to death east of Healdsburg last Friday shot and killed another suspect in his previous job. The deputy, Michael Dietrick, killed a man in 2016, while he was a Clearlake police officer. The Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says the suspect, David Pelaez-Chavez, was holding a cantaloupe-sized rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe when he was confronted by two deputies in a creek bed. Investigators say he started making motions to throw the rock before he was shot, but it never left his hand.
Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy
Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday. An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks. The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush. "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
Willits News
MCSO: Covelo woman accused of embezzling thousands via Costco cards
A Covelo woman was arrested recently for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the Round Valley Tribe, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies began investigating an alleged embezzlement scheme involving “the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo. It was learned there were 300 gift cards purchased with a value of $30 on each gift card (for a total of $9,000), cards which were purchased from money received from grants awarded to the Round Valley Tribe.”
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County woman accused of embezzlement and grand theft
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The case involved the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo, California. It was learned there were 300...
