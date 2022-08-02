Read on www.registercitizen.com
Related
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck man charged in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A Naugatuck man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses Thursday evening after he was involved in a four-car crash on Interstate 95, according to state police. Troopers were called to Exit 46 in New Haven for the crash around 7:30 p.m. Justin...
Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
Register Citizen
Milford police looking for dog stolen during car theft
MILFORD — When a person stole a blue Kia Forte from the parking lot of a Milford sandwich shop Thursday evening, they also made off with the owner’s dog that was left inside, according to the Milford Police Department. Police are looking for the stolen vehicle as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash
HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police investigate deadly early morning shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man died following a shooting in Bristol that happened early Friday morning. According to Bristol police, they received a report just before 3:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to investigate. They said they found a male...
Register Citizen
Police: Death of man, 72, closes Meriden pool
MERIDEN — A 72-year-old man died after being rescued from the pool at Hubbard Park Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Authorities did not identify the man, but said so far no foul play is suspected in the death. Meriden police were notified of a rescue from the pool, where...
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
Register Citizen
Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days
HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
Journal Inquirer
Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
Register Citizen
Police: Pair charged in shooting into unoccupied car outside Newington motel
NEWINGTON — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting into an unoccupied car outside a local motel last year, police said. Investigators received a call from guests at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2021 after waking up to gunfire. Police said seven shots were fired into an unoccupied motor vehicle in the parking lot. \
Eyewitness News
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
Eyewitness News
Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
Register Citizen
Police: Middletown man wanted in housing complex shooting
MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a 22-year-old they said was involved in a May shooting at the Traverse Square Housing Complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that occurred inside the housing complex on May 15, police said. He will be held on $1.5 million bond when he is charged, police said.
NBC New York
Police Look for Armed, Dangerous Man Believed to be Involved in Conn. Shooting
Police are looking for a 22-year-old who is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on May 15 in Middletown. Officials said the shooting happened inside the Traverse Square housing complex. They're looking for Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown. Police said they have an active felony arrest warrant with...
Hartford in "painful" cycle of group retaliatory violence, say officials
Hartford police and community leaders are scrambling to contain what they call a cycle of group-related, retaliatory violence. They say the incidents are targeted and connected to each other.
Register Citizen
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
Register Citizen
‘My heart goes out to every family’: Hartford officials pledge action after 12 shot in 6 days
HARTFORD — Officials said Thursday they are “continuing to do everything we can” about a recent surge in gun violence in Connecticut’s capital city, including double-digit shootings in the last six days. “My heart goes out to every family who are affected by this gun violence,...
Comments / 3