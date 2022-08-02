ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

Police: Naugatuck man charged in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A Naugatuck man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses Thursday evening after he was involved in a four-car crash on Interstate 95, according to state police. Troopers were called to Exit 46 in New Haven for the crash around 7:30 p.m. Justin...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Milford police looking for dog stolen during car theft

MILFORD — When a person stole a blue Kia Forte from the parking lot of a Milford sandwich shop Thursday evening, they also made off with the owner’s dog that was left inside, according to the Milford Police Department. Police are looking for the stolen vehicle as well...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash

HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police investigate deadly early morning shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man died following a shooting in Bristol that happened early Friday morning. According to Bristol police, they received a report just before 3:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to investigate. They said they found a male...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Death of man, 72, closes Meriden pool

MERIDEN — A 72-year-old man died after being rescued from the pool at Hubbard Park Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Authorities did not identify the man, but said so far no foul play is suspected in the death. Meriden police were notified of a rescue from the pool, where...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days

HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Pair charged in shooting into unoccupied car outside Newington motel

NEWINGTON — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting into an unoccupied car outside a local motel last year, police said. Investigators received a call from guests at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2021 after waking up to gunfire. Police said seven shots were fired into an unoccupied motor vehicle in the parking lot. \
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Middletown man wanted in housing complex shooting

MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a 22-year-old they said was involved in a May shooting at the Traverse Square Housing Complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that occurred inside the housing complex on May 15, police said. He will be held on $1.5 million bond when he is charged, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
VERNON, CT

