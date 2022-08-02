ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona football’s rebuild begins anew with training camp set to open

By Brian J. Pedersen
azdesertswarm.com
 2 days ago
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football training camp report: Day 2

In terms of returning experience, Arizona’s defense has an edge on the offense with a players who combined for 82 starts last season back for 2022. So what, new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen thinks. “There’s no starters on our defense,” Nansen said Thursday after the Wildcats’ second preseason practice....
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

UA training-camp practice No. 2: Updates on tailback D.J. Williams, DE Jason Harris and more

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of training camp Thursday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 2:. * The team again focused primarily on fundamental work – leverage, footwork and other drills. The Wildcats did not engage in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11. That could change Friday, when they practice with shoulder pads for the first time. The defense spent a portion of practice doing turnover drills, including causing and recovering fumbles.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football notebook: Training camp to feature split practices, position battles and ‘pitch counts’ for players coming back from injury

Training camp gets underway on Wednesday morning for Arizona, and with so many new and young players there will be a strong emphasis on maximizing reps. “We’ll be running a lot of two-field practices,” coach Jedd Fisch said. “So you’ll see the same drill going on in two different places. That’ll be the first thing we’ll do. We’ll try to figure out a way to get, not just 22 players taking a rep at practice but 44. So you’ll have the ones on one side of the field, the twos on the other side of the field, split our coaching staff in half and be able to develop our guys.”
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Former Arizona great Reyna Carranco joins Arkansas softball coaching staff

The coaching ranks around the country continue to swell with former Arizona softball greats. The latest is former second baseman and Pac-12 batting champion Reyna Carranco who was announced as the new volunteer assistant coach at Arkansas on Thursday. “We’re so excited about this addition to our staff,” Arkansas head...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in the hospital

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes posted a short video to her Instagram and Facebook stories about 6 p.m. MST on Aug. 3. The Wildcats’ leader reported that she is currently in the hospital. “Yes, I am in the hospital,” Barnes said with a bit of a chuckle. “High fever....
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection. In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever. "Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang...
TUCSON, AZ
pfonline.com

An Opportunity for a Second Chance

Standout finishing shops make a commitment to continuous improvement not only in the production lines they run, but in the operators and skilled workforce that keeps product moving out the door. A key differentiator that sets a shop apart is how it values and supports the team that runs its operation. Perfection Industrial Finishing (Tucson, Arizona) is one shop that excels at this, and the shop has grown drastically since its humble beginnings as a small auto body paint shop that Founder Charles Zinke started out of his garage.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon stays active through early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early morning showers and storms will gradually dissipate, with another 40% chance for more afternoon and night storms. Flash flooding will be possible with any developing storms, especially in the already saturated areas. As we move through the heart of the monsoon season, expect daily...
TUCSON, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.

If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous. The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Despite the closures, drivers still passed through...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Creosote plant heals from the inside out

Monsoon season in Tucson, which lasts from mid-June to late September, is a special time for locals. It provides desert inhabitants with the euphoric sense of biophilia, or innate instinct to connect with the natural world around them. “The theory is that when you’re looking at these beautiful views and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are trying to identify three suspects in the vandalism of a local school last month. Authorities said three suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21, damaged property and left graffiti. A high-dollar computer was also reportedly stolen from the school. Weeks...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tucson

Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie. So where is the best place to go in Tucson to get cookies?. Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based...
