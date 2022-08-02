Arizona football’s rebuild begins anew with training camp set to open

Read on www.azdesertswarm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 2
In terms of returning experience, Arizona’s defense has an edge on the offense with a players who combined for 82 starts last season back for 2022. So what, new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen thinks. “There’s no starters on our defense,” Nansen said Thursday after the Wildcats’ second preseason practice....
Eastern Progress
UA training-camp practice No. 2: Updates on tailback D.J. Williams, DE Jason Harris and more
The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of training camp Thursday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 2:. * The team again focused primarily on fundamental work – leverage, footwork and other drills. The Wildcats did not engage in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11. That could change Friday, when they practice with shoulder pads for the first time. The defense spent a portion of practice doing turnover drills, including causing and recovering fumbles.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Training camp to feature split practices, position battles and ‘pitch counts’ for players coming back from injury
Training camp gets underway on Wednesday morning for Arizona, and with so many new and young players there will be a strong emphasis on maximizing reps. “We’ll be running a lot of two-field practices,” coach Jedd Fisch said. “So you’ll see the same drill going on in two different places. That’ll be the first thing we’ll do. We’ll try to figure out a way to get, not just 22 players taking a rep at practice but 44. So you’ll have the ones on one side of the field, the twos on the other side of the field, split our coaching staff in half and be able to develop our guys.”
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona great Reyna Carranco joins Arkansas softball coaching staff
The coaching ranks around the country continue to swell with former Arizona softball greats. The latest is former second baseman and Pac-12 batting champion Reyna Carranco who was announced as the new volunteer assistant coach at Arkansas on Thursday. “We’re so excited about this addition to our staff,” Arkansas head...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Class of 2023 top 20 recruit Jada Williams changes committment to Arizona
Jada Williams of La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla, Calif.), the No. 5 guard in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN's Hoopgurlz, has switched her college commitment from UCLA to the University of Arizona. The move allows her to join fellow 2023 Torreys teammate Breya Cunningham in Tucson. Williams...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in the hospital
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes posted a short video to her Instagram and Facebook stories about 6 p.m. MST on Aug. 3. The Wildcats’ leader reported that she is currently in the hospital. “Yes, I am in the hospital,” Barnes said with a bit of a chuckle. “High fever....
azdesertswarm.com
Familiarity with system, extra ‘body armor’ making Arizona QB Jayden de Laura more comfortable in pocket
Jayden de Laura has been penciled in as Arizona’s starting quarterback for 2022 pretty much from the moment he decided to transfer there from Washington State in January. Nothing about his play in spring practice changed that, even though the player himself wasn’t particularly impressed with the performance.
KGUN 9
Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection. In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever. "Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang...
RELATED PEOPLE
pfonline.com
An Opportunity for a Second Chance
Standout finishing shops make a commitment to continuous improvement not only in the production lines they run, but in the operators and skilled workforce that keeps product moving out the door. A key differentiator that sets a shop apart is how it values and supports the team that runs its operation. Perfection Industrial Finishing (Tucson, Arizona) is one shop that excels at this, and the shop has grown drastically since its humble beginnings as a small auto body paint shop that Founder Charles Zinke started out of his garage.
KOLD-TV
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Incumbents lead primary elections in Oro Valley and Marana, with one newcomer close to victory
Marana and Oro Valley Town Council members and candidates are still waiting for the official tally from Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary election, but an unofficial vote count is available. Four seats were open with a field of seven candidates vying for Marana Town Council positions. Four incumbents ran for reelection,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active through early next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early morning showers and storms will gradually dissipate, with another 40% chance for more afternoon and night storms. Flash flooding will be possible with any developing storms, especially in the already saturated areas. As we move through the heart of the monsoon season, expect daily...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.
If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
KGUN 9
Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous. The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Despite the closures, drivers still passed through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Creosote plant heals from the inside out
Monsoon season in Tucson, which lasts from mid-June to late September, is a special time for locals. It provides desert inhabitants with the euphoric sense of biophilia, or innate instinct to connect with the natural world around them. “The theory is that when you’re looking at these beautiful views and...
KOLD-TV
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are trying to identify three suspects in the vandalism of a local school last month. Authorities said three suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21, damaged property and left graffiti. A high-dollar computer was also reportedly stolen from the school. Weeks...
iheart.com
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tucson
Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie. So where is the best place to go in Tucson to get cookies?. Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based...
Board of Supervisors to challenge the legality of Arizona gun law
Pima County District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott introduced a resolution before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday calling for the repeal of a statewide gun law, and challenging its legality.
Comments / 0