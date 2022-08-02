Read on seattlemedium.com
City Of Seattle To Provide Small Business Owners With Up to $100,000 For Tenant Improvement And Build Out Projects
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the City of Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) announced the investment of $1.9 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funding (CLFR) into the Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Through an open application process, the Tenant Improvement Fund will grant eligible small businesses up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable for projects located within Seattle city limits. The Tenant Improvement Fund will:
Mayor Harrell And Office Of Economic Development Have Expanded The Seattle Restored Program To Activate Vacant Commercial Storefronts Beyond Downtown Core
The City of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development (OED) and Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the expansion of Seattle Restored—an economic recovery program that matches small business owners, artists and entrepreneurs with vacant commercial storefronts to host short-term pop-up shops and art installations. OED originally kicked off Seattle Restored...
Chase Community Centers Provide Convenient Access To Financial Resources/Information For Community Members And Business Owners
With technology at our fingertips, it is very easy for people to access information. But when it comes to financial decisions there still is a human element involved if people are truly going to make solid financial decisions. In an effort to get consumers more comfortable accessing financial resources and information, Chase has created Chase Community Centers.
More Discussions To Be Had On Violence
There are discussions and plans for more discussions around violence in communities around Seattle. King County and community leaders are looking to also discuss gun violence prevention methods. Anti-violence groups will talk to the King County Council about the impacts of gun violence and anti-violence community activism. Leaders of community groups said they will meet with the King County Council to discuss gun violence prevention.
The Steve Harvey Morning Show and The Sweat Hotel With Keith Sweat Join 1620 AM KYIZ’s Daily Lineup
On Tuesday, Bennett Media Group’s KYIZ-AM 1620 in Seattle, Wash., announced the addition ofThe Steve Harvey Morning Show and The Sweat Hotel with Keith Sweat to the station’s programming lineup. Beginning Mon., Aug. 8, The Steve Harvey Morning Show will air weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and The Sweat Hotel will air Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.
