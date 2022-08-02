Apartment rents surge at double-digit rates across Dallas-Fort Worth, new report says

Read on dallas.culturemap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Best Buy to open its 3rd Texas outdoor furniture store Yardbird in Frisco
A new outdoor furniture brand from Best Buy is coming to Dallas: Called Yardbird, it's a chain founded in Minnesota that's opening a retail showroom in Frisco, at the Center at Preston Ridge, a center that is also home to a Best Buy store. Aww, that's sweet. According to a...
Dallas bar veteran shakes up cool cocktail champagne bar for Denison
A veteran of Dallas' cocktail scene is opening a stylish spot on the tippy-top northern edge of North Texas. Called Champagne Charlie's Cocktail House, it'll open in Denison at 120 S. Burnett Ave., where it will bring well made cocktails and that trendiest of beverages, Champagne. Champagne Charlie's is from...
West Dallas venue the Foundry closes despite appealing outdoor setting
A West Dallas institution has closed: The Foundry, formerly known as The Foundry/Chicken Scratch, closed on July 31, which they divulged via social media (vs. the preferred method, IE telling CultureMap). "Farewell neighbors," their post said, declaring that "the amazing memories" would last forever and expressing appreciation to their customers.
2 Dallas hospitals earn healthy rankings in prestigious list of best in U.S. and Texas
A prestigious, annual national report has verified what Texans already know: The state boasts some of the best adult and children’s hospitals in the country. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, and two Dallas hospitals earned especially healthy rankings. UT Southwestern Medical Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anonymous buyer scores infamous Dallas sailboat at a bargain price
An infamous Dallas sailboat that was put on auction due to bankruptcy has sold at what is surely a bargain price. The going price for one 42-foot sailboat with a 4-cylinder Westerbeke marine engine, V-Drive transmission, two masts, galley, bathroom, and two bedrooms (drumroll, please):. $28,500, plus a 10 percent...
Tempting new brunch whets the appetite for this Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas has a little of everything: openings, seasonal menus, afternoon tea, brunch and more brunch, cocktails, secret menus, chef awards, and Hatch chiles. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:. Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for excellent sandwiches and salads, is opening its...
Luxe perfume brand favored by royalty & celebs to open at Ritz-Carlton Dallas
A fragrant new boutique is coming to Uptown Dallas: The House of Krigler, a global perfumerie with a history dating back more than a century, will open a shop at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas hotel. A spokesperson confirms that the shop will open in September. This marks the second Texas outpost...
Why the W Dallas hotel is your go-to destination this summer
Planning a staycation or just looking for something new and fun to do this summer? The W Dallas hotel in Victory Park, across from the American Airlines Center, has everything from date night to Sunday funday covered, with options for once-in-a-lifetime events, too. Eat and drink. Villa Azur Restaurant &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas unlocks No. 10 spot among hottest markets for relocating homebuyers
Despite rising home prices, buyers are still flocking to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Among more than 100 major metro areas, DFW ranked as the 10th most popular destination for homebuyers moving to the area compared with homebuyers leaving the area, according to the Redfin real estate platform. Redfin’s report...
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend around Dallas will feature a bunch of notable names, mostly on the musician side with a number of big concerts. Other choices include a local theater production, a couple of hilarious comedians, a concert honoring a music legend, the end of an art exhibition, and the final local games of a pro basketball league.
Starbucks opens its second charitable-ish Community Store in Dallas
Everyone's favorite coffee chain Starbucks has opened one of its rare Community Stores in Dallas, in a neighborhood that is absolutely thrilled to have it: the cool, up-and-coming Casa View area, on the very east side of town, if you go any further east, you're in Mesquite. The store is...
Acclaimed Miami concept with star-shaped pizza is coming to Dallas
Pizza from Miami is coming to Dallas: Called Mister O1 Pizza, it's an acclaimed pizza concept from Miami Beach whose signature is pizza shaped like a star. According to a release, it's opening in the fall at 3838 Oak Lawn Ave. #P175, in Two Turtle Creek building, in the same center as Jalisco Norte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richest city in North Texas tops this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Wealthy Dallas neighbor rakes in No. 3 spot among America's richest cities. Frisco...
Supermarket land buy gets everyone all excited and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes an award for a downtown Dallas district, an update on a cricket stadium, and a gratifying decision by an iconic retailer to remain in Dallas. Probably the biggest news of the week was the fact that a supermarket chain bought property. Not just any chain, though, and that's why it set media on fire.
H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Dallas-Fort Worth shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. And there are promises of more to come at future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home decor lines under...
Fresh Mexican restaurant with cannonball margaritas dives into Richardson
An acclaimed team is opening a new Mexican restaurant in a busy, buzzy Richardson center: Called LimeHoney Modern Mexican Restaurant and Bar, it's located at The Shire at CityLine, the mixed-use retail and office property at the southeast corner of George Bush Turnpike and Jupiter Road, and according to a release will open on August 9.
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
August brings the start of two important culinary happenings in town: Hatch chile season and DFW Restaurant Week. Both kick off this week with multiple events. Also on the list: a steak dinner starring Wagyu, two wine events including the grand opening of a wine storage facility, and a day-long festival starring wonderful watermelons.
Be ready for back-to-school fashion and fun at Dallas' Inwood Village
It may be difficult to believe, but it's already time to start thinking about back-to-school. Knock everything off your to-do list at Inwood Village, whether you're looking for new outfits, school supplies, a fresh haircut, or a fun after-school treat. To wear. Start with fun and fashionable new outfits and...
The Chicks add Dallas to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
Dallas earns tragic ranking in list of best and worst ice cream cities
Dallas has never had a tradition of great ice cream, and a national survey proves that to be true. Gird thyself: According to a list of of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, Dallas is the ninth-worst city in the U.S. The survey, compiled by real estate...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0