Sonora, CA – Ground fire crews remain on the scene mopping up after six small spot fires broke out near some railroad tracks off Tuolumne Road. CAL Fire reports that all Columbia aircraft were called off the scene. The flames ignited in some grass behind the Mother Lode Mobile Estates at 14192 Tuolumne Road, between Industry Way and Hess Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain all the spot fires within minutes of arriving on the scene. CAL Fire dispatch detailed that the total acreage burned was estimated at below a quarter of an acre. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO