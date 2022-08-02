Read on www.mymotherlode.com
Related
mymotherlode.com
First Weekend In August Events
There are several events planned for the first weekend in August. All Saints Parish on Cherokee Road in Twain Harte is having its Annual Garage Sale with antiques, collectibles, used furniture and more, Friday through Sunday as detailed here. The Annual Flea Market in White Pines, near Arnold, at Independence...
mymotherlode.com
Resiliency Village Expanding Partnerships And Services
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the latest efforts of the non-profit Resiliency Village. The past year has been a busy one for the organization that has a stated goal of “improving the quality of life for our unsheltered and otherwise traumatized citizens.”
mymotherlode.com
Severely Dehydrated Man Rescued Near Clavey River Canyon
Tuolumne County, CA – An emergency spot beacon helped save the life of a severely dehydrated hiker, but it was not easy for rescuers to get to him. On Thursday, July 28th, just after 11 p.m., Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials received a report of an emergency spot beacon activation for a severely dehydrated man in the area of Clavey River Canyon northeast of Groveland. The activated beacon coordinates pinpointed his precise location, which was in rough terrain.
mymotherlode.com
162 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne County, 105 In Calaveras
Tuolumne County Public Health reports 136 new lab-confirmed community cases and 26 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases from Saturday, July 30th to today, Friday, August 5th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 37 active cases at SCC, last week there were 58 active cases. There are 127 known active community cases down from 163. Positive home tests (rapid/antigen tests) are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. Lab results come from hospitals or other lab-confirmed testing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School in Calaveras County closes after 27% of students call out sick
WEST POINT, Calif. (KTXL) — West Point Elementary School closed yesterday after a potential COVID-19 outbreak, the school secretary said. According to the secretary, 27% of the school’s 113 students called out sick. A third of school’s 15 staff are also out sick. The secretary said the school is working on a plan for next […]
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Sewer Repairs On Hillcrest Drive
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District has closed Hillcrest Drive in Sonora, between Short Lane and Palemone Lane, for emergency sewer repairs. The road was closed at around 7am and crews hope to complete the work by 2:30pm. During the repairs, travelers will need to avoid that stretch of Hillcrest Drive and use an alternate route.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate Root Beer Float Day in Lodi | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
LODI, Calif. — National Root Beer Float Day is Saturday, Aug. 6, and if you are looking to get mug of America’s number one selling root beer, stop by the A&W in Lodi where the company first started. A&W wasn’t the first to make root beer, but according to Lodi franchise owner Peter Knight, the restaurant did perfect it.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
mymotherlode.com
Byrns, Joseph
Joseph L. Byrns, born January 21, 1932 passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Adventist Health Lode Memorial Hospital, Lodi, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Fire victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages
RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. The filing by attorney William Jeanney of Reno on behalf of 27 claimants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
House Fire In Don Pedro Area
La Grange, CA — Officials are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the Don Pedro area, in the 13000 block of Cedro Court. It is a single-story home and officials report it did not spread to nearby vegetation. Officials are working to extinguish the blaze. There are no immediate reports of any injuries. Be prepared for some activity in the area.
mymotherlode.com
Neves, Steven
Steven Edward Neves, born February 10, 1953 passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/04/2022. Age: 69. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Several Small Spot Fires Extinguished Off Tuolumne Road
Sonora, CA – Ground fire crews remain on the scene mopping up after six small spot fires broke out near some railroad tracks off Tuolumne Road. CAL Fire reports that all Columbia aircraft were called off the scene. The flames ignited in some grass behind the Mother Lode Mobile Estates at 14192 Tuolumne Road, between Industry Way and Hess Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain all the spot fires within minutes of arriving on the scene. CAL Fire dispatch detailed that the total acreage burned was estimated at below a quarter of an acre. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Tuolumne County near Keystone Contained
Update at 5:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that all the closed roadways listed below have reopened. Update at 4:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters have contained the Springs Fire burning along J-59/La Grange Road near the Highway 108 intersection just south of Green Springs Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. They said that the estimated size of the blaze is 35 acres. The flames spread to a home and a resident was evacuated before it was fully engulfed.
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
rosevilletoday.com
Peach Festival in Folsom returns this Sunday, August 7th
Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom. A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!
westsideconnect.com
Snelling hosts largest inflatable waterpark in North America
Since 2018, Snelling has been home to one of the most popular summer attractions in the 209 region with the Splash-N-Dash inflatable waterpark along Lake McSwain. The waterpark is more than 125 thousand square feet and features a modular system of more than 80 inflatables on the lake for those young and old to enjoy.
Comments / 0