Victoria, TX

Victoria ISD hires six Spanish teachers from Spain

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD will introduce six new Bilingual teachers at Crain and Smith Elementary, as part of the Texas-Spain Visiting International Teacher (VIT) Program. All six teachers originate from Spain.

Ana Blanco Campillo will teach Bilingual Special Education, Sergio Luquin Aizpun will teach Bilingual Pre-K, Beatriz Rodriguez Sanchez will teach Bilingual 1st Grade, and Paula Lluch Lopez will teach Bilingual 3rd Grade. These four teachers will teach at Crain Elementary.

Nuria Llorente Herrero will teach Bilingual Kindergarten and Almudena Rodríguez Alonso will teach Bilingual 4th grade at Smith Elementary.

The Texas-Spain VIT Program, a cultural exchange program, allows Texas school districts to recruit experienced educators from Spain. They teach bilingual or dual language classes. VISD was selected to participate in this program.

The program is available in collaboration between the Spanish Ministry of Education, the Region 13 Educational Service Center (ESC), and the Department of State (DoS). Region 13 ESC serves as the program sponsor on behalf of the DoS.

Victoria ISD joins several other school districts across Texas in employing visiting teachers from Spain.

You can learn more about the program by visiting https://texasspainteachers.org/.

The Victoria ISD Communications Department provided the above information.

