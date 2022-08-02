Westmoreland prison guard union president charged in domestic violence case in North Irwin

Read on triblive.com
Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard
A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers. Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism. Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish...
Judge rules appeal in Jeannette murder, arson case filed decades late
A Jeannette man serving three consecutive life sentences for setting the 1993 fire to his home that killed his wife and two children was decades late in filing his appeal, a Westmoreland County judge ruled. James Young, now 55, claims his conviction on three counts of first-degree murder was based...
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a neighbor's door ring camera...
Homemade explosives found in Westmoreland County house as police execute search warrant
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police serving a search warrant at a suspect’s home in Westmoreland County found much more than they were looking for Wednesday. Police said they discovered not only guns and ammunition inside the home of Roger Williams, but also found dozens of homemade explosive devices.
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
wtae.com
Ohio woman arrested in alleged bail scam
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old Ohio woman is being held in jail as police continue to investigate an alleged bail scam targeting a Mt. Pleasant woman. According to court documents, a man claiming to be named Glenn Perkins contacted the woman on July 28, claiming a loved one had been in a crash and was in jail. Police said "Perkins" demanded the woman hand over more than $8,000.
Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona woman sentenced to federal prison for her role with the HDS drug trafficking gang
A Verona woman authorities said was involved in drug trafficking has been sentenced in federal court to 10 months in prison after being convicted of federal drug charges. Prosecutors said Shania Wilson, 40, was involved with the Hustlas Don’t Sleep drug trafficking gang. Along with re-distributing portions of the...
Target 11: Leaders weighing in after only local juvenile detention center closes
PITTSBURGH — Some violent teens are being sent home, instead of being detained. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle first exposed this issue several months ago, and last week a violent assault downtown highlighted the problem. “We have to have a place for those violent offenders. Because of those ones...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glassport councilwoman accused of punching man at local bar
A Glassport councilwoman punched a man at a bar last week, according to charges filed Tuesday. The incident happened July 29 at a bar called Hott Rodz on Monongahela Avenue, police said. Katherine Handra, 41, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary citations for public drunkenness and harassment, court...
Pittsburgh police investigating back-to-back carjacking incidents on same block
PITTSBURGH — Back-to-back attempted carjackings have happened on the same block. “It’s scary, especially since a lot of the time I’m loading all the kids in the car by myself and what if that happens to me and I’ve got all the kids in the car?” wondered Karmen Hall, who lives nearby.
pghcitypaper.com
Court watchers wear white at probation hearing to protest judge's conduct
Volunteer court watchers dressed in white filed into Judge Anthony Mariani's common pleas courtroom this morning in protest of his conduct toward defendants. The demonstration was coordinated by staff from the Abolitionist Law Center and the family of Gerald Thomas who died earlier this year aged 26 after collapsing in Allegheny County Jail. Both have independently filed complaints against Mariani, one of which accuses the judge of “impatient, undignified, and discourteous behavior” towards defendants.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Churchill man gets 10-year jail sentence on drugs, gun charges
A Churchill man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday on firearms and drug violations and five years probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh. Maurice Miller, 35, had pleaded guilty on April 4 in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to the accusations that he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Military service sways judge in gun case sentencing
A Mt. Pleasant man would have been given more jail time on a firearms conviction if he weren’t a wounded veteran, a judge said. Prosecutors argued for multiple consecutive sentences that totaled more than 40 years behind bars be imposed against Michael Charles Lint, 36, for convictions to charges that he illegally possessed nine firearms in 2019.
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Township woman works with police in sting to nab 'agent' in bail scam
An Ohio woman who police said was part of a bail scam was arrested last week during a sting operation in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers. A township woman told police she received a call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a person claiming to be “Glenn Perkins” who said a family member needed bail money after being put in jail because of their involvement in a vehicle crash. The caller requested $8,500.
PRT employee charged with leaving child unattended in locked car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit employee is accused of leaving a child unattended in a car.The Post-Gazette reports that Andre Reese allegedly left his 4-year-old child in a car at the PRT garage in Ross Township.Transit Police say the child did not appear to be in distress.
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Friendship woman speaks out after allegedly being followed by man to her apartment
PITTSBURGH — A Friendship woman is speaking out after she tells Channel 11 she was followed to her apartment. The nightmare for Jordan Seiler began early Wednesday morning outside her Negley Avenue apartment building. Around 4 a.m., Seiler was taking her sick puppy outside when she noticed a red...
White Oak man charged after disturbance at Sewickley Township gas station where he worked
A White Oak man was jailed Friday after police said he threatened the owner of a Sewickley Township gas station and used his car to block the convenience store entrance, according to court papers. Police said Umamahesh Bharadwaj, 43,was supposed to be training a new employee. He is facing a...
