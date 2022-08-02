ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Man charged with murder following shooting at birthday party in Greenville

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Saturday morning at a birthday party in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded at 1 a.m. to Good Times Events venue on Liberty Lane for a shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that two men had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Daveion Lloyd Jackson, 26, of Mauldin. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

After further investigation, police arrested Zaquez Tremaine Jenkins, 26, of Greenville. He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace.

According to arrest warrants, Jenkins was also injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital. Police said he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage showed Jenkins shooting and killing Jackson in the parking lot.

After further investigation, shell casings were found and multiple vehicles were damaged.

Jenkins is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

