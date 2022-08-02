ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelorette': Rachel and Gabby Tease Drama Ahead as Logan Appears to Switch Sides (Exclusive)

By Paige Gawley‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Martha Stewart Shares Stunning Selfie to Celebrate 81st Birthday

Glowing and gorgeous! Martha Stewart is celebrating her special day with a stunning selfie. The lifestyle guru and celebrated crafting maestro took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pouty, photogenic snapshot of herself to commemorate turning 81. "birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," Stewart captioned the pic. The...
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' Wedding to Be Showcased in Upcoming Bravo Special

Fans will get to see Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding on TV! ET has learned that the couple's upcoming nuptials will be filmed as a special for Bravo. The special will likely air after The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, as it will be shot directly after the cast completes principal filming on the fresh batch of episodes.
Wendy Williams Married? A Breakdown of the Claims

Wendy Williams' marital status is being called into question. In a recent report, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee claimed Williams told him she got married to an NYPD officer named Henry. While news of Williams' supposed nuptials spread, her manager, William Selby, denied that his client had tied the knot in a statement to ET.
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
Aaron Rodgers on Why His Relationship With Ex Danica Patrick Was 'Great' For Him

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's relationship may have ended two years ago, but the 38-year-old NFL star still has fond memories. During Wednesday's episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers reflected on their time together and shared why it was "great" for him. "I was dating Danica and that relationship...
Lenny Kravitz Wishes Jason Momoa Happy Birthday After Lisa Bonet Split

Lenny Kravitz is sending some birthday love Jason Momoa's way! Despite Momoa's January split from Lisa Bonet, Kravitz, who was married to Bonet before her relationship with the Aquaman actor, took to Instagram to wish his pal well. "Happy Birthday, Jason," Kravitz wrote alongside a photo of himself and Momoa...
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick Begs Thaís' Disappointed Dad for His Approval to Marry Her (Exclusive)

Patrick is doing everything he can to get Thaís to marry him instead of returning to Brazil. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick and Thaís have a tense video meeting with her father, Carlos, since his disapproval of them getting married is the main reason why Thaís is unsure about marrying Patrick just days before their scheduled wedding.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals 'The View' Co-Hosts She Was Afraid Of, Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Advice (Exclusive)

Alyssa Farah Griffin can spar with the best of them. That was part of her job as a former White House director of strategic communications during President Donald Trump's administration, and she held her own during what amounted to be her tryout to be the next co-host on The View. Still, there was an intimidation factor during her time as a regular guest co-host this past season, and two of her fellow panelists stood out.
