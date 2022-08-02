Celebrate Women in Food and Farming at Gracie’s Farm Aug. 2-4

WANSHIP, Utah — The Lodge at Blue Sky hosts its latest series: “ Women in Food and Farming, ” on August 2-4 at the Auberge Resort grounds.

“We have been brainstorming an event like this since we opened a few years ago,” said Farm Director Lynsey Gammon. “The role of women in food is evolving and being recognized in new ways. Women have been such a critical part of food production historically, and it is so nice to see our contribution being celebrated and honored in this way.”

Events range from tastings to tours, fly fishing, to happy hours and dinners.

“We wanted to encompass as many elements of food and wellness as possible,” said Gammon. “And these activities are all different but are unified in their goals.”

Chef Silva Barban, co-owner of the Italian restaurant LaRina in Brooklyn and Season 14 Top Chef contestant, will be a significant part of the week’s events.

All event reservations can be made through Tock via the Blue Sky website . Read on for full event details.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2:

10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Regenerative Harvest Tour: Guests will receive an intimate tour of Gracie’s Farm with Farm-Her Director Lynsey Gammon, Staglin Family Winery’s Global Sales Director Amber Mihna, and Visiting Chef Silva Barban . The Farm’s mission is to give back more to the earth than we take from it. At the Farm, they use regenerative and sustainable farming practices. During the Farm tour, guests will visit the fields, gardens, and grow houses to experience firsthand how they work the land. At the end of the tour, guests are invited to help harvest seasonal crops to understand what it means to eat from the earth. $200++ per person

1:30-3:30 p.m. | Pasta Making with Chef Silva Barban , co-owner of the Italian restaurant LaRina in Brooklyn and Season 14 Top Chef contestant. Learn the art of making pasta by hand alongside Visiting Chef Silvia Barban, followed by lunch in the Yuta Restaurant. $250++ per person

5-7 p.m. | Mindful Tastes: An intentional and mindful tasting experience led by Katy Sine, mindfulness expert, and producer of taste of Utah, and Amber Mihna, the Staglin Family Winery Global Sales Director, at the historic Blue Sky tavern. Guests will explore and compare the tasting profiles of each wine while opening their awareness. Tasting Class and mediation $125 | Wine pairing $175

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

3-4 p.m. | Horse Thief Happy Hour: Guests will meet the Horse Thief herself, Barb Phillips, and some horses with Saving Gracie’s. Enjoy cocktails and Staglin Wines while learning about the Saving Gracie’s Equine Healing Foundation. Staglin Wines & Farm Cocktails will be available for purchase | All proceeds are donated to Saving Gracie’s Equine Healing Foundation

6:30-9:30 p.m. | Women in Food & Farming Dinner: Celebrate the week of Women in Food and Farming with this 5 Course dinner curated by visiting Chef Silvia Barban and wine pairings from the Staglin Winery at the Three Sister's Garden. Featured Wines: 2019 Staglin Salus Benchlands, 2019 Salus Chardonnay, 2020 Staglin Chardonnay, Staglin Booths Bella Oaks, 2014 Staglin Cabernet Sauvignon 5 Course Dinner $250 (includes gratuity) | Wine Pairing $215 (includes gratuity). Call 435-336-2646 to reserve.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

7:15-11:30 a.m. | Fly Fishing with Staglin Winery & Chef Silvia Barban: Park City Fly Fishing will offer a half-day of fly fishing on either the Weber River (a 10-minute drive) or the Provo River, a Blue Ribbon stream (a 25-minute drive). Guests will learn about the diversity of trout species, rod rigging, casting, basic knots, and fly-tying with one of their experienced instructors. 1/2 Day fly fishing on public waters with Amber Mihna from the Staglin Family Winery and visiting Chef Silvia Barban. Transportation provided from The Lodge at Blue Sky, and packed lunches available. $290 per person

6-9:30 p.m. | Stewards of the Vine Dinner: Indulge in a 6-course dinner crafted by visiting Chef Silvia Barban, paired with select Staglin Family Wines. This intimate wine dinner will take place in the rustic elegance of the Mountaintop Yurt. Featured Wines: Rose of Stagliano, 2020 Staglin Chardonnay, 2017 Staglin Ineo, 2010 Staglin Cabernet Sauvignon, 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014 Staglin Cabernet Sauvignon 6 Course Dinner $275 (includes gratuity) | Wine Pairing $230 (includes gratuity)

Gracie’s Farm hosts multiple events throughout the season, including eight farm dinners from May to September celebrating seasonal produce from the Farm. Find out more about these dinners and events on the Lodge’s website .

