25th Avenue North Closing Next Week in St. Cloud

knsiradio.com
St. Cloud’s Central Park Will Get New Playground
(KNSI) – One of the oldest parks in St. Cloud will be getting a $100,000 facelift. The city council is poised to approve new playground equipment for Central Park at 2807 4th Street North. St. Cloud Community Services and Facilities Director Scott Zlotnik says the city is looking to improve the neighborhood parks that get a lot of use.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Preparing to Level The Rest of Old Tech High School
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is getting ready to demolish the remaining unused sections of the old Tech High School. According to Monday’s city council agenda, St. Cloud is looking for bids to level the vacated 1955 shop and cafeteria along with the 1975 pool and gymnasium addition at the former school, now the city hall. Officials estimate demolition will cost around $250,000.
knsiradio.com
Emily Bertram Promoted at St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce
(KNSI) – Emily Bertram has been promoted to St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications. Bertram just won an award from Midwest Travel Network for best social media destination campaign during her time at Visit Greater St. Cloud. She’ll move from overseeing those functions for the chamber’s convention and tourism arm to planning campaigns for the organization as a whole.
knsiradio.com
3rd Street North Opens After Crash Wednesday Afternoon
(KNSI) — St. Cloud police say 3rd Street North is back open after it was closed for a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, 3rd Street North between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue was closed just before 4:00. The crash also damaged a power line and Xcel Energy responded to get the line repaired.
voiceofalexandria.com
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
knsiradio.com
3rd Street North Stretch Closed Because of Auto Accident
(KNSI) – An auto accident has caused the closure of 3rd Street North in St. Cloud between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue. The vehicle crash damaged a powerline and Xcel Energy is on scene attempting to make repairs. The road is expected to be shut down for several hours,...
knsiradio.com
Epilepsy Foundation Walk in St. Cloud Set for Thursday, August 4th
(KNSI) — Central Minnesota is the site for the first of eight walks across Minnesota for the Epilepsy Foundation. The 23rd annual walk is in St. Cloud on Thursday, August 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Park along the shores of Lake George. Foundation Executive Director Glen Lloyd says the brain disorder affects more people than many may realize.
kfgo.com
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
kfgo.com
Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
knsiradio.com
Over 1,500 Area Small Businesses Helped by Pandemic Relief
(KNSI) – The Initiative Foundation is celebrating a milestone in COVID-19 pandemic relief. More than 1,500 small businesses across central Minnesota have gotten help after suffering through the economic pain of forced closures and supply chain problems since 2020. In total, the group has handed out over $16 million in grants to mom-and-pop shops through a collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
Southern Minnesota News
Heat indexes as high as 115 recorded in Minnesota Tuesday
Hot day summer concept closeup thermometer with warm color tone. Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday. Mankato reached a heat index of 108, with New Ulm right behind that at 107. In St. James, the heat index reached 105 degrees, while Waseca’s hit a heat index of 100.
DNR warns Minnesota boat owners of inaccessible launches and dangerously low water levels
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Not all boats are floating right now because water levels are dangerously low on many Twin Cities lakes and rivers.If you were hoping to cool off in this heat by boating, it might not be your best option because the DNR says you risk damaging the bottom of your boat.The DNR says low water levels are making access on boat launches difficult. They said the most problematic launches on Twin Cities lakes right now are Sand Point and Dewitt launches on Prior Lake, and then the only launch on Spring Lake, which is next door to...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
knsiradio.com
Lupulin Brewing, Third Street Brewhouse Featured on 2022 State Fair Beverage List
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Fair released its list of beverages and brews to be served up during the fair this year, and two local breweries are on the list. The Cherry Limeade Blonde from Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake melds sweet cherry flavors with tart line peel to bring back memories of riding bikes, water balloon fights, and swimming pools. Find it at The Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.
knsiradio.com
September Public Hearing Possible for St. Cloud THC Retailer Regulations
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud City Council is being asked by staff to set a public hearing for September 12th on an ordinance to regulate the sale of THC gummies and other products. Stores will be required to have a license to operate, and each application will be forwarded...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
96.7 The River
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All” in St. Cloud
They are in St. Cloud today, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by Monday, August 8th, between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community.
