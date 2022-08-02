'Yeezy Day' 2022 is here: How long is the sale and where can I buy the new kicks?

YZY FOAM RUNNER MX SAND GREY Courtesy of Adidas

Attention kicks fans: "Yeezy Day" 2022, dubbed an unofficial "national holiday" by some shoe fans, is here.

The sneaker day marks Adidas’ annual release of Kanye West’s shoe line at retail prices, with some listings in this year's lineup coming in at under $200.

Failing to snag a pair at the moment they go on sale means you’ll likely be stuck paying exorbitant resale costs to snag some of sneakerheads’ most valued sneakers.

"Yeezy Day" originated in 2019, skipped a year in 2020 during the pandemic, and returned in 2021.

New releases and restocks started Tuesday morning and run through Wednesday, Adidas confirmed on Twitter.

Sneakers can be purchased on Yeezy Day at Adidas Confirmed and Yeezy Supply or by visiting adidas.com.

According to two reliable sneaker resources online – Yeezy Mafia and Yeezy Influence , here's what's rumored to be released or is already available:

Adidas Yeezy 450 'Utility Black'

Adidas Yeezy 350 'Turtle Dove'

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner'

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Mx Carbon'

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Sand'

Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner 'Fade Azure

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Onyx'

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Azael'

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Analog'

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Core Black/Red'

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Static'

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Sesame'

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Hyperspace'

Adidas Yeezy 500 'Supermoon Yellow'

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Tephra'

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Hospital Blue'

Prices found online for those products available as of late Tuesday afternoon ranged from $140-$230 per pair.

The Yeezy brand has become influential in the shoe community. Even one NFL coach expressed disappointment in missing out on the day.

"Man, training camp. You lose sight of everything,” Mike McDaniel told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques after being informed he was missing Yeezy Day this week. “Like national holidays such as that.”

Contributing: Christian D'Andrea, For The Win

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Yeezy Day' 2022 is here: How long is the sale and where can I buy the new kicks?