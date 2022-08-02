How to pick the best cat food, according to vets, and 32 options that meet the criteria

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Finding a nutritious, high-quality cat food that satisfies your cat and fits your budget is an unenviable challenge. To help you choose the best food for your cat, we pored over literature on pet food standards, labels, and ingredients and consulted with animal nutrition experts.

We evaluated the food in this guide according to the standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) , which encompass nutritional adequacy, calorie content, guaranteed analysis, and ingredients. While the experts we spoke with declined to recommend specific foods, they helped us narrow down our selection criteria. The picks in this guide are only some of the excellent options available. If you're interested in exploring other cat foods, this guide provides the tools needed to evaluate the quality and nutritional value of any food. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and recommends pet products .

A cat can live a long, healthy life whether they are fed dry food, wet food, or a combination of both, as long as the food is AAFCO complete and balanced. Just be careful not to overfeed. The average 8- to 10-pound adult cat should consume between 230 and 270 kcals/day to maintain a healthy weight, according to the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA). An extremely active or sedentary feline may have different needs.

Anyone who is considering a change to their cat's diet should consult their veterinarian or a veterinary nutritionist first.

Best adult dry cat food

Dry food is the most cost-effective way to keep a cat satiated. Like all cat food, a kibble must display an AAFCO complete and balanced statement on its label. This ensures the food has the appropriate balance of protein (at least 26%) and fat (at least 9%) as well as the other essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A and magnesium.

Cats are obligate carnivores and cannot survive on plant-based nutrients alone. Some form of whole meat or meat meal should be listed among the first ingredients, but don't worry too much about the order in which they appear or what is listed after.

Many cat foods are prominently marketed as grain-free, but there's no proven benefit to these diets. "Grains are a source of carbohydrates [and] while cats are obligate carnivores, some carbohydrates in their diets can be helpful if included at moderate levels," said Kelly Swanson, PhD, professor of animal and nutritional sciences at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Fiber, for example, can help minimize hairballs, maintain healthy body weight, and aid in bowel movements.

It is easy to overfeed your cat with dry food since it is more calorie dense than wet food. Keep a close eye on your cat's daily kibble intake to ensure they don't gain weight, which can lead to other health problems.

Our picks for adult dry cat food:

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, chicken fat, egg, turkey, duck, chicken cartilage, chicken liver, chicken heart

Other standout ingredients: Oatmeal, peas, green lentils, chickpeas, cranberries, kelp

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 33% protein, 16% fat, 4% fiber

Calorie count: 429 kcal/cup

Fish protein sources: Salmon, salmon meal, herring meal, menhaden fish meal

Other standout ingredients: Rice, barley, oatmeal, ground flaxseed, tomato pomace, cranberries

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 36% protein, 18% fat, 3% fiber

Calorie count: 472 kcal/cup

Fish and meat protein sources: Chicken, turkey, eggs, ﬂounder, mackerel, chicken liver, turkey liver, herring, chicken heart, turkey heart, chicken fat, chicken necks, chicken kidney, ground chicken bone

Other standout ingredients: Red lentils, pinto beans, green peas, green lentils, navy beans, chickpeas, Alaskan pollock oil, pumpkin, butternut squash, kelp, kale, spinach

Feeding trials: Yes, for adult cats

Nutrition breakdown: 40% protein, 20% fat, 3% fiber

Calorie count: 463 k/cal

Best adult budget-friendly dry cat food

Even if you have the money to spend, don't write off budget cat foods altogether. There are a number of affordable AAFCO complete and balanced dry foods that are just as nutritious as more expensive kibble.

Not only do the budget dry cat foods we selected contain whole meats and protein-rich meat meals, they have ingredients like kelp and alfalfa that support gut health and antioxidant-rich blueberries and cranberries. The percentages of protein, fat, and fiber they contain are also on par with pricier brands.

Our picks for budget dry food:

Meat and fish protein sources: Deboned salmon, chicken meal, menhaden fish meal

Other standout ingredients: Brown rice, oatmeal, barley, flaxseed, pea protein, alfalfa meal, cranberries, blueberries, barley grass, turmeric, dried kelp, yucca extract

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 35% protein, 16.5% fat, 6.5% fiber

Calorie count: 415 kcal/cup

Meat and fish protein sources: Salmon, chicken meal

Other standout ingredients: Brewers rice, brown rice, oatmeal, dehydrated alfalfa meal, beet pulp, yucca extract, pea protein, potato protein

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 35% protein, 16.5% fat, 6.5% fiber

Calorie count: 414 kcal/cup

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken meal, egg product, beef fat

Other standout ingredients: Pea protein, pea starch, cassava root flour, dried yeast, canola meal, pea fiber, carrots

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 35% protein, 14% fat, 4% fiber

Calorie count: 394 kcal/cup

Best adult wet cat food

Wet cat food tends to be costlier than dry food. In terms of nutrition, wet food stands out from kibble in a few ways. It contains significantly more moisture, typically 75% to 80% versus 10% to 12% found in dry food. Because of that moisture content, wet food is more filling and may be a good choice for cats who love to eat a little too zealously.

However, Okada and Parker both agreed that feeding a typical adult cat wet food instead of, or in addition to, dry food offers no specific health benefits. It's a decision that should be based on a cat's preferences and a guardian's budget.

Wet food has a long shelf life but spoils quickly once opened. Any unused portion of wet food must be refrigerated and consumed within a few days to prevent spoilage.

Our picks for adult wet cat food:

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken broth, chicken liver, egg product

Other standout ingredients: Brown rice, carrots

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 40.9% protein, 27.3% fat, 6.8% fiber

Calorie count: 100 kcal/3-ounce can

Meat protein sources: Deboned chicken, chicken liver, dried egg product

Other standout ingredients: Alfalfa meal, salmon oil, ground flaxseed

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 45.5% protein, 23% fat, 4.5% fiber

Calorie count: 96 kcal/3-ounce can

Meat and fish protein sources: Salmon, pork liver, egg product

Other standout ingredients: Ground flaxseed, carrots, cranberries, pumpkin, tomato, blueberries, broccoli, cabbage, kale

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 48% protein, 18% fat, 9% fiber, confirming with brand

Calorie count: 90 kcal/3-ounce can

Best adult budget-friendly wet cat food

Wet cat food doesn't have to cost a premium to be nutritionally complete and balanced. The budget wet cat foods we recommend are significantly higher in protein than the 26% AAFCO minimum recommendation for healthy adult cats without kidney problems.

Both the percentage of protein a cat food contains and the sources of that protein are important, said Swanson. Animal-based proteins typically provide the 10 essential amino acids and levels of taurine a cat's diet requires. Other animal- or plant-based proteins are sometimes added to meet nutritional needs.

Like pricier wet foods, these budget options also contain 78% to 82% moisture which helps to keep a cat feeling full for longer while providing them with an additional source of hydration. Whether your cat prefers to eat only wet food or you feed it as part of a diet mixed with kibble, these recipes are a reliable option.

Our picks for budget adult wet cat food:

Meat protein sources: Chicken, liver, meat byproducts, turkey

Other standout ingredients: Wheat gluten, tomatoes, carrots, modified corn starch, soy protein concentrate

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 50% protein, 9% fat, 7.5% fiber

Calorie count: 73 kcal/3-ounce can

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken broth, chicken liver, egg product

Other standout ingredients: Potato starch, brown rice, carrots, sweet potatoes

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 50% protein, 22.2% fat, 8.3% fiber

Calorie count: 80 kcal/3-ounce can

Meat and fish protein sources: Salmon broth, turkey, salmon, turkey liver, egg whites

Other standout ingredients: Peas, carrots, flaxseed, cranberries

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 51% protein, 22% fat, 14% fiber

Calorie count: 68 kcal/3-ounce can

Best fresh cat food

Fresh pet food is a relatively new trend in which whole meats, vegetables, essential vitamins, and minerals are combined, then frozen to maintain freshness. Some fresh pet foods are available via fuss-free subscription and delivery services and others are available in the freezer section of pet stores.

While fresh cat food is pricier than dry or canned foods, the difference between them is clear. In fresh foods, the whole ingredients are visible with the naked eye and have a consistency that rivals a home-cooked meal.

There are several fresh cat food companies that meet AAFCO standards, but only two have a full-time veterinary nutritionist on staff: Nom Nom and JustFoodForDogs. According to our experts, this is an essential quality to look for when choosing a food for your pet.

Our picks for fresh cat food:

Meat and fish protein sources: Alaskan Pacific wild-caught cod, whole Atlantic sardines, chicken thighs, chicken hearts, chicken liver

Other standout ingredients: Dried yucca root

Feeding trials: Yes

Nutrition breakdown: 52% protein, 19.5% fat, 2% fiber

Calorie count: 288 kcal/cup



Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken liver, eggs

Other standout ingredients: Carrots, pea fiber

Feeding trials: Yes

Nutrition breakdown: 48% protesin, 17% fat, 2.3% fiber

Calorie count: 429 kcal/cup

Best kitten food

Kittens under a year of age need a somewhat different combination of nutrients to support their revving metabolism and growing bones. An AAFCO complete and balanced kitten food contains a minimum of 30% protein, 9% fat, and extra vitamin A, calcium, and phosphorus. These formulas also meet AAFCO's standards for pregnant and lactating adult cats who require additional calories and nutrients.

Although it doesn't matter whether a kitten is fed dry food, wet food, or a combination of the two, introducing young kittens to different types of food may prevent them from being picky eaters in adulthood. Regardless of the type of food you select, cats benefit from being fed out of a puzzle feeder instead of a regular bowl. The problem-solving and play required to extract the food provides a kitten important mental stimulation. The more energy they burn on puzzle toys, the less likely they'll be to become bored and make trouble.

Our picks for kitten food:

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken fat, egg product

Other standout ingredients: Brown rice, wheat gluten, oats, wheat, barley, flaxseed, apples, broccoli, carrots, cranberries, peas

Feeding trials: Yes

Nutrition breakdown: 33% protein, 19% fat, 3.5% fiber

Calorie count: 568 kcal/cup

Meat protein sources: Chicken byproduct meal, chicken fat, egg product

Other standout ingredients: Brown rice, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, corn, beet pulp

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 34% protein, 16% fat, 4% fiber

Calorie count: 369 kcal/cup

Meat and fish protein sources: Deboned turkey, turkey meal, deboned chicken, chicken meal, herring meal, chicken fat

Other standout ingredients: Peas, potatoes, tomato pomace, flaxseed, cranberries

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: Nutrition breakdown: 45% protein, 18% fat, 3% fiber

Calorie count: 497 kcal/cup

Best wet kitten food

Kittens can do equally when fed dry or canned food, as long as the food meets AAFCO requirements for growth. However, wet food can be especially beneficial for kittens, who are just starting out on their solid-food journey after being weaned from their mothers.

Wet food's high moisture content creates a soft texture that is easy for kittens to chew and swallow. This is particularly important for very young kittens, whose teeth are too small to crunch on dry kibble. The high moisture content also provides a great way for kittens to stay well hydrated and be at lower risk for urinary tract diseases.

As with wet food for adult cats, wet food for kittens is pricier than dry kitten food and it spoils more quickly.

Our picks for wet food for kittens:

Meat protein sources: Salmon, salmon broth, turkey broth, turkey liver, turkey

Other standout ingredients: Carrots, flaxseed, cranberries, pumpkin, dried kelp

Feeding trials: Yes

Nutrition breakdown: 56% protein, 17% fat, 1% fiber

Calorie count: 75 kcal/3-oz. can

Meat protein sources: Pork liver, pork by-products, chicken, chicken fat

Other standout ingredients: Fish oil, soybean meal, corn gluten meal

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 46% protein, 29% fat, 1% fiber

Calorie count: 109 kcal/2.9-ounce can, 208 kcal/5.5-ounce can

Meat protein sources: Turkey, chicken liver, turkey broth, chicken, chicken meal, herring

Other standout ingredients: Cranberries, flaxseed, DHA

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 52% protein, 31% fat, 1% fiber

Calorie count: 108 kcal/3-ounce can

Best senior cat food

Once a cat hits 7 years of age, they are considered senior. Senior cats have the same minimum AAFCO nutritional requirements as younger adult cats, but decreased activity can cause them to pack on the pounds. And the more overweight a cat becomes, the more likely they are to develop conditions such as diabetes, liver disease, arthritis, and pancreatitis.

You can help your senior cat maintain a healthy body weight by closely controlling their portion sizes or by switching them to a senior diet that is lower in calories than typical adult formulas. Just be sure to check the calorie content because some senior foods actually have more calories and may still require portion control.

Senior formulas also have omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients that aren't required in regular adult cat foods. These ingredients help reduce inflammation, improve cognitive function, and support the immune system. As long as the senior food is labeled AAFCO complete and balanced, it will contain the vitamins and minerals an older cat requires without the need to provide additional supplements.

Different cats have different needs as they age, so consult your veterinarian before switching your cat to a senior diet or determining whether additional supplements are required.

Our picks for senior cat food:

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken meal, chicken fat

Other standout ingredients: Brown rice, brewers rice, alfalfa meal, oatmeal, flaxseed, beet pulp

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 36% protein, 17% fat, 6% fiber

Calorie count: 386 kcal/cup

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken fat

Other standout ingredients: Whole grain wheat, corn gluten meal, brewers rice, beet pulp, oat fiber, apples, broccoli, carrots, cranberries, peas

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 27% protein, 16% fat, 3.5% fiber

Calorie count: 500 kcal/cup

Meat protein sources: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, chicken liver

Other standout ingredients: Peas, sweet potatoes, potato protein, whey protein, flaxseed, cranberries, salmon oil, organic alfalfa, yucca extract

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 43% protein, 13.5% protein, 8.5% fiber

Calorie count: 353 kcal/cup

Best wet senior cat food

Senior cats can have their nutritional needs met with either wet or dry food, as long as the food meets AAFCO nutrient requirements for maintenance. Similar to senior dry foods, wet foods for senior cats contain added ingredients, such as fish oil, to help maintain good overall health and cognitive function.

Wet food provides a few other benefits for senior cats. Its soft, moist texture is ideal for senior cats with periodontal disease, a painful and uncomfortable disease of the teeth and teeth-supporting structures (e.g., gums) that can make eating difficult. The high moisture content in wet food benefits senior cats with chronic kidney disease; the water in the food helps to support kidney health and manage symptoms of chronic kidney disease. Wet food's high moisture content also promotes good digestion, helping senior cats whose digestive systems may not be working too well.

If your senior cat is a long-time fan of dry food, transitioning them to wet food may take some time. Rather than transitioning to all wet food, consider adding wet food as a tasty topping to your cat's dry food to provide additional moisture and taste.

Our picks for wet food for senior cats:

Meat protein sources: Pork byproducts, pork liver, chicken, chicken liver

Other standout ingredients: Fish oil, glucosamine, chondroitin

Feeding trials: Yes

Nutrition breakdown: 51% protein, 19% fat, 6% fiber

Calorie count: 71 kcal/3-ounce can

Meat protein sources: Chicken, turkey giblets, pork byproducts, pork liver

Other standout ingredients: Fish oil, rice, soybean meal

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 39% protein, 24% fat, 3% fiber

Calorie count: 90 kcal/2.9-ounce can

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken broth, chicken liver

Other standout ingredients: Flaxseed, fish oil, pea protein, potatoes

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 38% protein, 27% fat, 2% fiber

Calorie count: 96 kcal/3-ounce can

Best organic cat food

In order for a cat food to be certified organic, it must meet USDA guidelines for organic human-grade foods, which includes at least 95% organic ingredients. These organic foods tend to be more expensive than regular pet food because the ingredients are sourced from the competitive human food market.

While the idea of organic cat food may be appealing, Tufts University's Cummings Veterinary Medical Center says there is no good evidence that an organic diet has more health benefits than one made with conventionally produced ingredients.

It is true that organic cat foods may contain fewer pesticides, antibiotics, growth hormones, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), but often the difference is negligible . Ultimately, feeding a cat an organic diet is a personal choice, not a nutritional one.

Our picks for organic cat food:

Organic meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken meal, chicken liver

Other standout organic ingredients: Pea protein, oatmeal, peas, brown rice, coconut oil, chicken fat, flaxseed, dried alfalfa meal, cranberries

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 36% protein, 16% fat, 4% fiber

Calorie count: 411 kcal/cup

Organic meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken liver, dried egg product,

Other standout organic ingredients: Peas, pea protein, coconut flour, flaxseed, cranberries, dehydrated alfalfa meal

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 41% protein, 23% fat, 4.5% fiber

Calorie count: 174 kcal/3-ounce can

Organic meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken broth, chicken liver

Other standout organic ingredients: Carrots

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 32% protein, 23% fat, 4.5% fiber

Calorie count: 109 kcal/3-ounce can

Best limited ingredient cat food

Limited ingredient diets (LIDs) may be recommended for cats with gastrointestinal or dermatological issues that are likely caused by an adverse reaction or allergy to ingredients commonly found in cat food. Veterinarians often use LID foods to perform food elimination trials in order to pinpoint the source of a cat's food sensitivity.

When it comes to healthy adult cats, Okada told us that there is no advantage to feeding an LID formula. These recipes were historically formulated with uncommon ingredients and novel proteins like wild game, but the inclusion of these ingredients in regular cat food has made it more challenging to identify appropriate foods for a cat in need of an LID. To make it more likely that an LID will work for a cat who develops allergies or food reactions later in life, Okada said that healthy adult cats should stick to regular cat food formulas that are complete and balanced.

Our picks for LID cat food:

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken liver

Other standout ingredients: Organic alfalfa meal, flaxseed oil, yucca extract, pea protein

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 36.4% protein, 27.7% fat, 6.4% fiber

Calorie count: 148 kcal/5-ounce can

Meat protein sources: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken meal

Other standout ingredients: Peas, salmon oil, cranberries

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 38.6% protein, 27.3% fat, 9% fiber

Calorie count: 180 kcal/5.5-ounce can

Fish protein sources: Whitefish, Menhaden fish meat

Other standout ingredients: Pea protein, potatoes, peas, pea starch, tapioca starch, pea fiber, flaxseed, blueberries, cranberries, barley grass, parsley, turmeric, kelp

Feeding trials: No

Nutrition breakdown: 30% protein, 14% fat, 6% fiber

Calorie count: 402 kcal/cup

How to read a cat food label

To really understand what is in your cat's food and to compare one brand to another, you'll need to navigate its nutritional content.

Calorie content statement: The calorie content of cat food is listed in kilocalories, or k/cals. A cat food's calorie content should be clearly listed on its packaging.

Guaranteed analysis: The guaranteed analysis on a cat food label is not at all straightforward, especially if you're attempting to compare the nutrients in a wet food to those in a dry food. Because the two types of food have vastly different moisture contents (around 75% to 78% in wet food and 10% to 12% in dry food), the percentages of fat, protein, and fiber in wet food must be converted to "dry matter basis."

To convert the moisture-containing guaranteed analysis to dry matter basis, check out these directions from the Cummings Veterinary Medical Center at Tufts University . You can also call the food manufacturer or ask your veterinarian for help.

AAFCO complete and balanced statement: To ensure that a cat food is nutritionally complete and balanced, it must contain one of three AAFCO statements on its label.

1. The first AAFCO statement confirms that the food's minimum nutrient profile has been verified via a third-party laboratory analysis. It reads:

[Product] is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.

2. Instead of submitting a food for laboratory analysis, a company may test the food through controlled feeding trials. These trials are not perfect — the AAFCO requires eight healthy cats to consume a food for six months. At the end of the trial, at least 75% of the cats in the trial must meet four blood test parameters and must not have lost more than 15% of their original body weight. This statement reads:

Animal feeding tests using AAFCO procedures substantiate that [product] provides complete and balanced nutrition.

3. A cat food manufacturer whose family of products has already met AAFCO's feeding trials criteria may carry an AAFCO statement for recipes that were not directly tested. That statement reads:

[Product] provides complete and balanced nutrition and is comparable in nutritional adequacy to a product which has been substantiated using AAFCO feeding tests.

Other keywords to look for: The AAFCO has rules around how products can be marketed. If a single ingredient makes up 25% to 94% of a food's dry matter, it must be called a "dinner," "entree," "formula," or "recipe." If a single ingredient makes up 95% or more of the dry matter, it can be labeled as "Tuna Cat Food," "Chicken Cat Food," or another meat-first name.

If the word "flavor" appears on a cat food label, do not assume that it contains the actual ingredient associated with the flavor. A "tuna-flavored cat food," for example, does not have to contain tuna. The flavor may come from a broth, byproduct, or meal.

Some cat food labels include the phrase "No artificial flavors," but don't be concerned about labels that do not. According to the FDA , artificial flavors are rarely used in cat food.

"Premium" and "gourmet" are purely marketing terms. Foods labeled this way do not necessarily contain higher quality ingredients and they are not required to meet higher nutritional standards.

"Natural" refers to a cat food that does not contain artificial flavors or preservatives unless they come from AAFCO-approved sources.

What to avoid

Cats can be very particular about what they eat, but they still need our help with avoiding certain ingredients that may be harmful to them.

Raw meat: Raw meat diets have gained popularity in the pet food world. However, the risks of diets that contain raw meats outweigh any potential health benefits. Raw meat can contain disease-causing bacteria, such as E. coli , Listeria , and Salmonella , all of which can sicken cats and their owners if the meat is not properly handled or prepared.



Also, there is no nutritional benefit to feeding raw meat to cats. Any cat food with raw meat should be avoided.

Raw meat diets have gained popularity in the pet food world. However, the risks of diets that contain raw meats outweigh any potential health benefits. Raw meat can contain disease-causing bacteria, such as E. coli , Listeria , and Salmonella , all of which can sicken cats and their owners if the meat is not properly handled or prepared. Also, there is no nutritional benefit to feeding raw meat to cats. Any cat food with raw meat should be avoided. Specific allergens: Proteins such as chicken and beef are common sources of food allergies in cats. Food allergies are determined with a food elimination trial, which is performed under veterinary supervision for about 8 to 12 weeks. Avoiding a specific allergen that is identified through a food elimination trial is effective at preventing a food allergy flare-up.

How much food does a cat need per day?

Cat food FAQs

Overfeeding a cat leads to excessive calorie intake and weight gain, while underfeeding runs the risk of malnutrition. Feeding just the right amount depends on many factors, including age, size, overall health, activity level, and reproductive status.

For example, highly active cats will need to eat more to sustain their energy, while sedentary cats can do well eating less to avoid weight gain. Pregnant female cats require more food to meet the demands of pregnancy, while their spayed counterparts do not need to eat as much.

The WSAVA has a helpful chart for determining how many calories a cat should eat according to weight. This chart provides only general recommendations, so you should consult with your veterinarian to discuss your cat's individual needs.

Do cats need to eat wet food?

Cats do not need wet food. They can have their nutritional needs met with either wet or dry food. What is most important is that the food meets the minimum AAFCO nutrient requirements for a cat's life stage (growth and reproduction, adult maintenance).

That being said, wet food can be beneficial for cats. It has a high moisture content, making it easy for cats to stay well hydrated even if they don't feel like drinking a lot of water. Wet food also has a soft texture that is ideal for recently weaned kittens and older cats with dental disease. Wet foods are often packed with flavor, which can entice even the pickiest of eaters.

Although feeding wet food is often a personal choice rather than a nutritional one, you can always talk to your veterinarian if you are unsure about whether to feed your cat wet food, dry food, or a combination of both.

How often should I feed my cat?

In short, it depends. The frequency of feeding depends on several factors, such as age, lifestyle, and overall health. For example, kittens do best with eating small meals throughout the day, while adult cats are usually fine with eating just twice a day.

Free-choice feeding, in which food is left out all day, is convenient if you are not home for most of the day. However, this feeding method puts cats at risk of overeating and gaining excess weight. Providing meals at specific times of day and in specific amounts will help control your cat's food intake and prevent overeating.

Your veterinarian can help you come up with a feeding plan that is ideal for your cat.

Do cats need grain-free food?

No. Although cats are obligate carnivores, meaning that they require meat in their daily diet, they do not need to eat grain-free food. Despite marketing claims, grain-free food has not been proven to be nutritionally superior to foods containing grains.

Biologically speaking, a cat's digestive system is not designed to digest a large amount of carbohydrates . But this does not warrant the need for grain-free food. Cats do well eating foods that contain carbohydrate sources of grains, such as corn, oats, and wheat. In fact, grains can be sources of key nutrients, such as fiber and various vitamins and minerals.

A grain-free food would be recommended for cats with grain and gluten allergies, but these allergies are exceedingly rare in cats.

In recent years, the FDA has been investigating a potential link between grain-free dog foods and the development of a heart condition called non-hereditary dilated cardiomyopathy. To date, though, this link has not been identified in cats eating grain-free foods.

Regardless of whether a particular food is grain-free, be sure that it meets the AAFCO nutrient requirements for your cat's life stage.

What are AAFCO standards?

Since its establishment in 1906, the nonprofit Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) has set nutritional guidelines for pet food in the United States. AAFCO is not a regulatory agency, but the regulatory FDA is an AAFCO member with a non-voting advisory role. AAFCO does not test, approve, or certify pet food brands. Instead, it defines the ingredient, labeling, and testing standards that establish whether a pet food is nutritionally complete for animals at different life stages.

A cat food that meets AAFCO's minimum standards is considered complete and balanced at one of two life stages: growth and reproduction, which includes kittens and pregnant or lactating females, or adult maintenance, which is intended for cats over a year of age.

To meet the minimum AAFCO standard, an adult cat food must contain at least 26% protein, 9% fat, and essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Food for kittens up to a year of age and pregnant or lactating adults must have a minimum of 30% protein, 9% fat, and higher levels of vitamin A, calcium, and phosphorus than adult maintenance foods.

Parker said that almost all commercially made cat foods exceed the minimum standards set by the AAFCO. In order to determine whether a product meets the minimum standards, the manufacturer must conduct a third-party laboratory analysis or feeding trials using AAFCO protocols. A cat food without an AAFCO complete and balanced statement for an individual cat's life stage should never be fed as the cat's primary food.

Our cat food research methodology

To select the cat foods for this guide, we consulted two veterinary nutritionists and a professor of animal and nutritional sciences. None of these experts recommended specific brands or endorsed any of the products in this, but they helped us understand what makes a high-quality cat food and what to avoid.

We also consulted guidelines and recommendations from the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) and the World Small Animal Veterinary Association's Global Nutrition Guidelines , among other organizations.

The cat foods chosen for this guide were selected based on the following criteria:

AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement: The most basic measure of a nutritionally complete cat food is the presence of an AAFCO statement on the label. AAFCO is a nonprofit organization that defines the standard nutritional requirements for pet food and animal feed. A cat food with an AAFCO statement is guaranteed to be complete and balanced for a cat at various life stages. Read more about AAFCO standards in the next slide.

Guaranteed analysis and nutrient profiles: The guaranteed analysis consists of the percentages of protein, fat, and other important nutrients in a food. Food for adult cats who are not pregnant should have a minimum of 26% protein, 9% fat, and the presence of essential nutrients, including amino acids like taurine, fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins. There is no minimum fiber or carbohydrate requirement for adult cats who are not pregnant and a complete and balanced food does not require added essential nutrients, said Okada.

Swanson told us that cats without properly functioning kidneys require diets that are lower in protein. The less protein a cat with kidney problems has, the less likely it will be to build up waste products in the blood that make them sick.

If you're looking to compare wet food to kibble, you'll find the guaranteed analysis of wet food doesn't give you the full picture of how much of these vital nutrients is actually present. Read more about how to decipher the guaranteed analysis for wet food in the section on How to read a cat food label.

Expert formulations: For this guide, we prioritized brands that have a dedicated nutrition expert on staff, which aligns with WSAVA guidelines. Both of the veterinary nutritionists we spoke to agree.

Always look for pet food manufacturers that employ at least one full-time board-certified veterinary nutritionist or an animal nutrition expert with a master's or doctorate degree.

Brands that formulate their products with the guidance of a veterinary nutritionist who is not on staff may be unable to ensure the highest quality standards.

"Pet food production requires a thorough knowledge of pet nutrition, pet food ingredients, processing methods and their effect on nutrients, plus a good understanding of physiology, chemistry, mathematics, microbiology and biochemistry," said Okada. "My greatest concerns are for very small companies that may have the best of intentions but very limited experience and technical knowledge."

Ingredients list: The ingredients on a pet food label are listed in order of weight. Proteins in the form of whole meat or meat meal should come first on the ingredients list. Don't get too hung up on the order of the ingredients that come next.

Manufacturing standards: When selecting a cat food brand, it's important to consider a manufacturer's quality control measures and the types of facilities where they produce food. Parker said this information should be easily accessible on a pet food company's website. If not, you should be able to call the company and get quick answers.

Some smaller pet food companies produce their food in facilities used by larger, more established manufacturers. According to Okada, this is a reliable way to ensure food quality and safety. When in doubt, select a larger manufacturer with a long history of making pet food. "If a problem arises, it will likely be discovered sooner if the product is widely distributed," Okada said.

Calorie content: The calorie content of cat food is listed in kilocalories, or k/cals. According to WSAVA , the average cat weighing between 8 and 10 pounds should consume between 230 to 270 kcals/day. A cat food's calorie content should be clearly listed on its packaging.

Our sources

Valerie J. Parker , DVM, DACVIM, DACVN, associate professor, department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Parker is a board-certified veterinary nutritionist. She earned her veterinary degree at Tufts University and completed two residencies, one in small animal internal medicine at Iowa State University and the other in clinical nutrition at Tufts University. Her interests include nutrition management of chronic kidney disease, gastrointestinal disease, and endocrine and metabolic disease in pets. We spoke to Parker in a phone interview in September 2020.

Yuki Okada , DVM, CVA, PhD, ACVN Resident, Veterinary Nutrition Specialty Service , San Rafael, California

Okada received a veterinary degree from Michigan State University and has a PhD in veterinary biochemistry from Nippon Veterinary and Life Science University in Japan. Okada is completing a residency with the American College of Veterinary Nutrition to become a board-certified veterinary nutritionist. We consulted Okada via email in September 2020.

Kelly Swanson , PhD, professor of animal and nutritional sciences at University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

Swanson earned his master's and doctorate degrees at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Now a professor at the university, he runs an animal sciences laboratory that studies the effects of nutritional intervention on health with an emphasis on gastrointestinal health and obesity. We consulted Swanson via email in March 2021.

The pet nutrition websites below were accessed between January and February 2021:

Association of American Feed Control Officials

AAFCO Methods for Substantiating Nutritional Adequacy of Dog and Cat Foods , Association of American Feed Control Officials

Global Nutrition Guidelines , World Small Animal Veterinary Association

Calorie Needs for an Average Healthy Adult Cat in Ideal Body Condition , World Small Animal Veterinary Association

Raw or Undercooked Animal-Source Protein in Cat and Dog Diets , American Veterinary Medical Association

Pet Food Labels , Food and Drug Administration

Get the Facts! Raw Food Diets Can Be Dangerous to You and Your Pet , Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Salmonella , Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Organic Pet Foods: Optimal Health or Overhyped? , Tufts University Cummings Veterinary Medical Center