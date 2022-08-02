Solidigm Introduces PCIe 4.0 Solid-State Storage Drive: Solidigm™ P41 Plus

Read on www.benzinga.com
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
TechRadar
HP back to school sale: unmissable savings of up to 77% on laptops, desktops, and more
The HP back to school sale is now underway with massive savings of up to 77% available on laptops, desktops, monitors and more. If you or someone you know needs a new device for the upcoming school year then there are a number of terrific laptop deals available no matter your budget and needs. We've picked out a few of the best right here, or you can click through to browse the full sale yourself just below.
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
Best SSD and Hard Drive Deals 2022
These are the best SSD and HDD deals — guaranteed to expand the storage on your PC without emptying your wallet.
Phone Arena
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's next small thing, as the company is unexpectedly teasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4, only has a few more days to live in (theoretical) obscurity, which means that rumormongers, industry pundits, insiders, and leakers will soon need to choose another unannounced product to obsess over. The bigger (both literally...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 rumours suggest we're still a while away from a genuine launch
The RTX 4080 gets 512 fewer cores, and the RTX 4070 512 more, but also now gets 12GB of super speedy video memory. Proving that Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics cards are seemingly no nearer an actual release, the rumoured specs for the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 have changed. Again.
Intel Arc AV1 Encoder Easily Beats AMD and Nvidia H.264
Intel AV1 encoding has finally been tested in its Arc GPUs, and is very good compared to H.264 encoders.
technewstoday.com
How To Install Windows To External Hard Drive
Installing Windows to an external hard drive is a bit different from installing it to an internal one. If you follow the conventional steps, you’ll encounter the error “You can’t install Windows on a USB Flash Drive using Setup.”. Microsoft did have a tool called Windows To...
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
makeuseof.com
Linux Kernel 5.19 Released With 7 New Features
A new version of the Linux kernel has arrived. Like most updates, version 5.19 doesn't contain one headline-grabbing feature. Instead, it's filled with various odds-and-ends improvements that make Linux more performant across hardware both new and old. Maybe 5.19 will be a release that surprises you. But if you don't...
pocketnow.com
OxygenOS 13: All new features and supported devices
At its August 3 event, OnePlus officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T. Along with the new Android device, the company also showcased its upcoming Android 13-based software skin — OxygenOS 13. The new OxygenOS version comes with a new design and many features. In this article, we discuss the new features launching with OxygenOS 13, supported devices, and the software's release date.
OWC Announces Envoy Pro FX with Thunderbolt™ as Fastest, Most Compatible Waterproof, And Ultra Rugged Drive Now Available In 4TB Capacity
WOODSTOCK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions for over 30 years, has enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment. Announces, the new OWC Envoy Pro FX Portable SSD with Thunderbolt™ and compatible with USB is available now in 4TB capacity. You can transfer gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere by supporting outstanding performance capability of up to 2800MB/s and built like a tank with dust/drop/waterproof certification. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005681/en/ OWC Envoy Pro FX (Photo: Business Wire)
Microsoft frees up memory on Xbox Series S to "improve graphics performance"
“Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers"
technewstoday.com
Fix: NVIDIA Container High CPU, GPU, Memory Disk Usage
If you are using NVIDIA’s Graphics Card, you have probably noticed various processes running in the background in its name. These processes don’t always affect your performance. But there’s a root process of NVIDIA that sometimes uses a high percentage of CPU, GPU, and Memory Disk. The process is Nvcontainer.exe.
SK Hynix says has developed its most advanced 238-layer storage chip
SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) has developed its most advanced NAND flash chip made up of 238 layers of memory cells for use in PC storage devices and later smartphones and servers, the world's second-largest memory chip maker said on Wednesday.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 looks set to beat the RTX 3090 Ti as updated hardware specifications of the GPU surface
In an interesting turn of events, hardware leaker kopite7kimi has updated the rumored specs of the RTX 4070. The new configuration makes the GPU more powerful with a significantly better memory profile. The leaker has also mentioned the improved 3DMark Time Spy Extreme score of the board. Desktop Geforce GPU...
MediaTek and Unisoc Post Double-digit Shipment Growth in Smartphone Apps Processors
The global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 35 percent to $8.9 billion in Q1 2022, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005052/en/ Q1 2022 Smartphone Apps Processor Revenue Share: $8.9B, Source: Strategy Analytics’ HCT Service (August 2022) Strategy Analytics’ research report ” Smartphone Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q1 2022: Qualcomm Widens Revenue Share Lead ” estimates that Qualcomm, MediaTek, Apple, Samsung LSI and Unisoc captured the top-five revenue share rankings in the smartphone applications processor (AP) market in Q1 2022.
Intel Arc-powered NUC 12 mini PCs appear online – but don’t get excited yet
Intel’s NUC 12 Extreme, the incoming (and potentially power-packed) mini PC codenamed ‘Serpent Canyon’ featuring the company’s own Arc graphics cards, has been spotted listed in various incarnations at an online retailer. You may recall that a month ago we were treated to leaked specs of...
