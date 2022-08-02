ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies re-acquire reliever that pitched 7 inn. in 2 injury-prone yrs, deal for OF

By Bill Evans
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Illinois Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move

Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their four-game battle tonight in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below. Washington has struggled to say the least, as their 36-71 record is comfortably the worst in the […] The post MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy