Effective: 2022-08-05 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Bay and south central Washington Counties through 230 PM EDT/130 PM CDT/ At 203 PM EDT/103 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Bayhead, Southport, Recota Beach, Vicksburg, Greenhead and Riverside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO