Effective: 2022-08-05 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Watauga Showers and Thunderstorms Persist Across Eastern Watauga County in Northwest North Carolina FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the following county, Watauga. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 231 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages Stony Fork, Dutch Creek, Grassy Creek, Valley Creek, Left Prong Stony Fork, Brushy Fork, Laurel Fork, Meat Camp Creek, Norris Fork, Elk Creek, Craborchard Creek, Spice Bottom Creek, South Fork Laurel Creek and South Fork New River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boone... Blowing Rock Todd... Foscoe Deep Gap... Seven Devils Sands - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-08-05 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burke Mountains; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McDowell, southeastern Mitchell and west central Burke Counties through 200 PM EDT At 131 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Spruce Pine, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spruce Pine, B.R. Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, North Cove, Ashford, Little Switzerland, Woodlawn and Pleasant Gardens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
