Driver Busted With 102 Grams Of Cocaine On Thruway In Athens, Cops Say

100 grams of cocaine compared to a dollar bill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Troy Police

A Capital District man is behind bars after police said he was busted driving on the New York State Thruway with more than 100 grams of cocaine.

Schenectady resident Erick Olivera, age 34, was stopped by New York State Police at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 as he drove along I-87 in the town of Athens.

During their conversation with Olivera, troopers determined they had probable cause to search his vehicle and found approximately 102 grams of cocaine, police said.

Olivera was arrested on two charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a felony.

He was arraigned before the Town of Catskill Court and ordered held at the Greene County jail without bail given his two prior felony convictions.

Olivera is due back in court Monday, Aug. 8.

