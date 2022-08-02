PHOTO: DC firefighter comforts uninjured baby after car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole Lorraine Linton, who sustained moderate injuries in the collision, was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Charges are expected to be filed with prosecutors. The coroner’s office identified one of the victims Friday as Asherey Ryan, a 23-year-old pregnant woman from Los Angeles. Her unborn child was listed as “baby boy Ryan” in online coroner’s records. Two other women and a man, as well as a boy, were killed but their names were not made public Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO