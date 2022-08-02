PHOTO: DC firefighter comforts uninjured baby after car crash

Read on wjla.com
Related
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman heading to prenatal checkup killed in California crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole Lorraine Linton, who sustained moderate injuries in the collision, was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Charges are expected to be filed with prosecutors. The coroner’s office identified one of the victims Friday as Asherey Ryan, a 23-year-old pregnant woman from Los Angeles. Her unborn child was listed as “baby boy Ryan” in online coroner’s records. Two other women and a man, as well as a boy, were killed but their names were not made public Friday.
Comments / 0