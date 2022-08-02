Read on cbs6albany.com
Amtrak trains will make stops at the New York State Fair to encourage statewide visitors
Town of Geddes, NY — Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation will resume direct train service to the New York State Fair this year. The train will allow visitors to skip tolls on the roads, traffic, and parking fees, as well as save gas money. Select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains will make daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the Fairgrounds.
New York State Fair partners with police agencies, Homeland Security for safety measures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Security is the top priority for Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey as he wants to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. He understands people may have concerns following recent events across the country but believes he and his team have taken every precaution.
NYS AG James urges DOT to address widespread airline cancelations, delays
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James Wednesday urged the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to take action to address widespread airline cancelations and delays, which have disrupted travel plans for millions of consumers nationwide. During the first half of 2022, 2.8 percent of flights were canceled,...
Limo safety task force's report may go without IG investigation into state handling crash
Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — On Thursday, members of the New York State Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force discussed details of its final report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that took the lives of 20 people. But one member and a state lawmaker argue that the final report...
Saratoga County, named healthiest county in New York, according to report
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga County was recently named the healthiest county in New York. U.S. News and World Report also named it one of the healthiest in the country. Rollerbladers, cyclists and dog walkers all contribute to why U.S. News and World Report recently named Saratoga County...
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
New York State Fair holding 20-hour flash sale Thursday morning for 20-day countdown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With 20 days left until the start of the 2022 New York State Fair, the fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The sale will run exclusively for...
Hochul "reviewing" 'Grieving Families Act', Hoylman urging signature with no amendments
New York State (WRGB) — What’s the holdup with the 'Grieving Families Act'? A spokesman for Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office tells CBS 6’s Anne McCloy Hochul is reviewing the legislation a state senator says will right a wrong in a state law he says right now discriminates against children, seniors and people of color. Advocates believe that if the bill becomes law, it could also help families who lost loved ones in the COVID-19 nursing home disaster.
Capital Region grappling with extreme heat and severe storms Thursday
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Hot and humid weather mixed with severe storms gripped the Capital Region on Thursday. People spent the early part of the day trying to find ways to cool off. In Troy, many were enjoying the city’s six splash pads. The Troy Fire Department also...
NYS Attorney General James joins nationwide task force aimed at reducing scam robocalls
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James took action on Tuesday to crack down on rampant robocalls and protect consumers across the nation, joining a coalition of 50 attorneys general to form a nationwide, bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The task force will investigate and take legal...
NYS launches $1.3 million bonus program for health care, mental hygiene workers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on Wednesday which was enacted in the 2023 New York State Budget. The program includes $1.3 million for recruitment and retention bonuses to certain health care and mental...
Over 100 Albany Medical College students don their white coats, take oath
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 145 medical students received their white coats as part of a ceremony to celebrate entering their journey into the medical field. The class of 2026 comes from 18 states, with 51 students from New York. The new medical students were selected from more than 13,000...
Gov. Hochul suggests latest bail reform guidelines aren't being followed
New York State (WRGB) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pushing fellow Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul to call lawmakers back to Albany for a special session to address bail laws. Pressed on the issue at a Wednesday news conference, the governor says the laws already have the...
Ready for the heat? Near record breaking temps expected Thursday
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Intense heat and humidity is ahead for today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The humidity will build in throughout the morning, turning uncomfortable by the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outside during the peak heating hours of the day. A cold front moving across the Great Lakes will help to trigger downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It's possible a few of those storms could produce gusty winds, otherwise expect the wet weather to end into the night.
West Nile virus found in Idaho mosquitoes
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KBOI) — Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus (WNV) were found in Elmore County on July 29. “The detection of WNV-positive mosquitoes in Elmore County indicates that conditions are right for transmission of the virus to people,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “This is the time of year when we typically start finding positive mosquitoes and reports of human and horse infections. We strongly encourage Idahoans to take measures against biting mosquitoes. These include wearing insect repellent and protective clothing and reducing standing water around gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”
One year since AG launched investigation results into workplace misconduct against Cuomo
New York State (WRGB) — Today marks the anniversary of a day of infamy in New York State. It was on this day exactly one year ago that NYS Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report, documenting 11 sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations against then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.
NY GOP candidates want investigation into potential Hochul admin corruption
New York State (WRGB) — Two candidates running for office in New York are accusing The Hochul Administration of rampant "pay to play" scandals. Attorney General Candidate Michael Henry and Comptroller Candidate Paul Rodriguez are both running on the republican ticket and are calling for an investigation into corruption within the administration.
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
