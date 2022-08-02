CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Intense heat and humidity is ahead for today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The humidity will build in throughout the morning, turning uncomfortable by the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outside during the peak heating hours of the day. A cold front moving across the Great Lakes will help to trigger downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It's possible a few of those storms could produce gusty winds, otherwise expect the wet weather to end into the night.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO