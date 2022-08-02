ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WRGB

Amtrak trains will make stops at the New York State Fair to encourage statewide visitors

Town of Geddes, NY — Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation will resume direct train service to the New York State Fair this year. The train will allow visitors to skip tolls on the roads, traffic, and parking fees, as well as save gas money. Select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains will make daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the Fairgrounds.
Hochul "reviewing" 'Grieving Families Act', Hoylman urging signature with no amendments

New York State (WRGB) — What’s the holdup with the 'Grieving Families Act'? A spokesman for Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office tells CBS 6’s Anne McCloy Hochul is reviewing the legislation a state senator says will right a wrong in a state law he says right now discriminates against children, seniors and people of color. Advocates believe that if the bill becomes law, it could also help families who lost loved ones in the COVID-19 nursing home disaster.
POLITICS
Capital Region grappling with extreme heat and severe storms Thursday

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Hot and humid weather mixed with severe storms gripped the Capital Region on Thursday. People spent the early part of the day trying to find ways to cool off. In Troy, many were enjoying the city’s six splash pads. The Troy Fire Department also...
Ready for the heat? Near record breaking temps expected Thursday

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Intense heat and humidity is ahead for today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The humidity will build in throughout the morning, turning uncomfortable by the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outside during the peak heating hours of the day. A cold front moving across the Great Lakes will help to trigger downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It's possible a few of those storms could produce gusty winds, otherwise expect the wet weather to end into the night.
ENVIRONMENT
West Nile virus found in Idaho mosquitoes

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KBOI) — Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus (WNV) were found in Elmore County on July 29. “The detection of WNV-positive mosquitoes in Elmore County indicates that conditions are right for transmission of the virus to people,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “This is the time of year when we typically start finding positive mosquitoes and reports of human and horse infections. We strongly encourage Idahoans to take measures against biting mosquitoes. These include wearing insect repellent and protective clothing and reducing standing water around gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”
IDAHO STATE
NY GOP candidates want investigation into potential Hochul admin corruption

New York State (WRGB) — Two candidates running for office in New York are accusing The Hochul Administration of rampant "pay to play" scandals. Attorney General Candidate Michael Henry and Comptroller Candidate Paul Rodriguez are both running on the republican ticket and are calling for an investigation into corruption within the administration.
ELECTIONS
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
HIGH SCHOOL

