Berks Community Health Center welcomes Lydia Anderson as new Midwife

The Friends of Reading Hospital Host Reading Hospital Golf Classic
Funds Raised Will Support Emergency Department Warm Handoff Program. On Monday, August 1, The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) hosted 80 golfers at the Reading Hospital Golf Classic at the Berkshire Country Club in Reading. The event raised $75,000 to help fund the Warm Handoff program at the Reading Hospital Emergency Department.
Health care workers at 2 Crozer Health hospitals secure a new contract
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. While the future of Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, is still in a period of uncertainty, a group of health care workers within the system have recently secured their first contract.
Alvernia’s Reading Youth Initiative organizes third annual Books for Bikes
With the support of Customers Bank, the Alvernia University Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagementdistributed 59 bicycles and helmets to students in the center’s Reading Youth Initiative Summer School program as a reward for their dedication to summer literacy and education programming. “Through their summer literacy work, students...
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
A Look at Landis Place on King
Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
VOiCEup Berks awarded $25K from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation
VOiCEup Berks has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading School-Based Service Program. Through their Kindness In Community Fund, Born This Way Foundation is granting $1,000,000 to support organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour.
Dunkin’ awards academic scholarship to Karleigh Patton, rising junior at Kutztown University
Dunkin’ and Scholarship America have announced the recipients of its thirteenth annual Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program. Dunkin’ franchisees are celebrating the thirteenth year by increasing each individual student scholarship award from $2,000 to $5,000 to help ease the financial burden of college. From over 1,350 applicants, Dunkin’ and...
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
Nonprofit helping needy in Coatesville area; donation drive set Aug. 27
COATESVILLE—Last year, Shar’s Hands, a nonprofit organization, was founded to help the less fortunate in Coatesville and surrounding areas. Rhonda Stewart the Founder and President of Shar’s Hands has always had a passion for helping others and wanted to bring that passion to the community she loved so much. Rhonda recruited several people who shared her love for helping others and a short time later Shar’s Hands which she named after her mother Sharlene was official and ready to help.
National Night Out to bring together communities in Berks
READING, Pa. — National Night Out is celebrated in thousands of communities across the country and is meant to be a community building event that fosters the relationship between citizens and the police. "I think it's important, because I think it gives the community a chance to come and...
Excessive Heat Can Increase Pain, Inflammation For People With Various Health Conditions Including Arthritis, Heart Problems
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat can increase pain for people with a variety of conditions, like arthritis, in addition to making you feel miserable and increasing the risk for dehydration. Heat and humidity trigger inflammation that can make achy joints feel even worse. Margie Lydon loves outdoor activities, especially her daily walks in Quakertown. It’s an important part of her recovery from major back surgery. “I definitely feel some twinges that I wasn’t feeling,” Lydon said. She says the surgery successfully eliminated her excruciating back pain, but now being in the heat is bringing back some of the discomforts. “Achy, sore, and even weak sometimes,” Lydon...
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
Penn State Berks and Star City Boxing team up to tell real-life stories
What happens when students in the Penn State Berks ‘Storytelling for Social Justice’ course team up with Star City Boxing, a nonprofit community boxing and fitness program located in the City of Reading? The result is a published book titled “Stories from Star City Boxing,” a companion website, and two videos that tell the stories of the impact the organization has made on youth in the Greater Reading area.
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings August 10th
Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The public may participate in these hearings virtually and via telephone. Upon request, a meeting space may be provided at City Hall, 815 Washington St., Reading PA 19601, for the public to view or participate in the hearings, subject to the following advance registration requirements.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
Things to Do: Das Awkscht Fescht goes British
One of the country's largest antique and classic car shows is back for its 59th year Friday through Sunday over 42 acres in Macungie Memorial Park in Lehigh County, and this year, the event is celebrating classic cars from across the pond. Das Awkscht Fescht offers three days of outdoor...
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
Code Red declared for Montgomery County
A “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County by the county commissioners based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on August 4th at noon and is scheduled to end the same day at 8:00 p.m.
