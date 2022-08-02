Berks Community Health Center welcomes Lydia Anderson as new Midwife

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat can increase pain for people with a variety of conditions, like arthritis, in addition to making you feel miserable and increasing the risk for dehydration. Heat and humidity trigger inflammation that can make achy joints feel even worse. Margie Lydon loves outdoor activities, especially her daily walks in Quakertown. It’s an important part of her recovery from major back surgery. “I definitely feel some twinges that I wasn’t feeling,” Lydon said. She says the surgery successfully eliminated her excruciating back pain, but now being in the heat is bringing back some of the discomforts. “Achy, sore, and even weak sometimes,” Lydon...

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO