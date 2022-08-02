Man arrested after shot fired at Coosa County deputy

Read on abc3340.com
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect surrenders after fatal shooting in Center Point
A man was arrested and charged with murder after he surrendered himself to police in Center Point on Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:51 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW. Deputies arrived...
WSFA
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office ‘inundated’ with reports of scams
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says the agency has become “inundated” with an increase in the number of identity thefts and scams. Authorities said while victims of scam generally age 55 and up, the department has recently seen an uptick...
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office to cover Vincent 911 calls after police misconduct allegations
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it would provide emergency law enforcement related services for the city of Vincent due to recent allegations of misconduct within the city's police department. The sheriff's office said it was notified about the allegations by the Vincent...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Involved in Pursuit that Leads to Crash
Montgomery police were involved in a chase that led to a wreck involving the suspect’s vehicle. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 6PM tonight, the Special Operations Division tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rice Street and May Street. Coleman says the driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Sheriff: Elmore County Deputy Shoots Suspect
An Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect who had a gun, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin tells Alabama News Network it happened around 11PM Monday in the Cherokee Trail area. He says deputies were called to a home after a woman said one of her sons had shot another son in the leg.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman shot to death at Hoover gas station, shooter on the run
The Hoover Police Department is currently investigating a homicide after finding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a convenience store on Highway 280 Wednesday night. At 8:28 p.m., the Hoover 911 center received a call of a person shot inside the Marathon gas station located at 5423 Highway 280. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim. Hoover Fire medics also responded and pronounced the victim dead.
2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road
An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left two people injured Thursday.
ABC 33/40 News
No injuries reported from church fire in Hueytown
Firefighters were on the scene of a large structure fire at a church building Friday afternoon, according to the Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce. According to the group's Facebook page, a fire happened at the New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 330 Marsh Avenue in Hueytown. "Prayers for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family sought for woman found dead during welfare check at Bessemer home
Authorities are searching for family members of a woman who died earlier this week in Bessemer. No foul play is suspected in the death of 67-year-old Marda Tria Jackson but her body is ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to find her relatives.
wvtm13.com
Alabama kidnapping suspect accused of killing, dismembering woman and child
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A kidnapping suspect is now facing murder charges in the deaths of a woman and child whose dismembered and decomposing bodies were found inside a mobile home in Dadeville, Alabama. Learn more in the video above. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested Monday after a 12-year-old...
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
LANETT: Woman arrested, man charged after falsely calling in bomb to evade traffic stop
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — One woman was arrested and one man was charged after a bomb threat was falsely called in to the local Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to the Lanett Police Department. 26-year-old Robert Leatherwood of Lanett, Alabama, was pulled over by police on Aug. 2. Police say that Leatherwood asked that 22-year-old […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
elmoreautauganews.com
Two Chilton County Men Sentenced Following Federal Gun Convictions
Law Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – Two men from Chilton County, Alabama have been sentenced for illegally possessing firearms, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. On August 3, 2022, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, was sentenced...
ABC 33/40 News
Kidnapping investigation leads to discovery of two bodies in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A kidnapping investigation led to the discovery of two bodies Monday in Tallapoosa County. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said just before 8:30 a.m., a 12-year-old girl was found walking alone in the 3500 block of County Road 34, just south of Dadeville. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Birmingham man acquitted in 2019 Kingston murder; jury deliberated less than 30 minutes
A Jefferson County jury took less than 30 minutes to find a Birmingham man not guilty in a 2019 deadly shooting in the city’s Kingston community. Lovell Amison III, 23, was shot to death May 6 in the Morton Simpson Village public housing community. Douglas Fitzgerald Youngblood, now 28, was arrested just over a week later on a murder charge.
Shooting inside Hoover convenience store on U.S. 280 leaves woman dead
Gunfire inside a convenience on U.S. 280 left one person dead. The shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marathon, which is next door to the Waffle House and across the Street from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Hoover police responded to a 911 call at the store.
Coosa County deputy covers woman, children as ex-husband shoots at them, authorities said
A Coosa County man is behind bars after authorities said he broke into his ex-wife’s home, and then fired on a sheriff’s deputy who provided cover for the victim and her children. Shane Carden, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary and theft of property....
ABC 33/40 News
Out of state fugitive arrested in Helena
The Helena Police Department helped in the arrest of an out of state fugitive Wednesday. According to a Facebook post made by the department, after they were told the suspect was heading into Helena, more than 20 officers, including some that were off-duty, hit the streets to look for him.
elmoreautauganews.com
A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating
A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
Comments / 0