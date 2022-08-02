ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

By Victoria Hill, KUTV
 3 days ago
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
