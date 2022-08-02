30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

Read on kjzz.com
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
4 more teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing man last seen around Murray post office
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — The Murray Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a man last seen around a post office. They said Victor Acosta Duran is approximately 5'10" and 174 lbs with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a...
kjzz.com
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
KUTV
Get beautiful teeth with help from this Utah dentist
KUTV — Do you feel like you’re always at the dentist for another root canal or crown?. If you struggle with missing or failing teeth, Dr. Brad Rigby of Rigby Dental joined Fresh Living to talk about Hybridge Dental Implants--a life-changing smile transformation that can save you both time and money.
kjzz.com
Police locate suspect after man shot in stomach outside Gateway Inn in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a suspect after an overnight shooting left a man in serious condition. Officers responded to the scene in the area of 800 West and North Temple at approximately 1:15 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a shooting at the Gateway Inn.
Video captures moment fireworks spark fire near Provo homes
Firefighters are being praised for their quick response after video captured the moment when fireworks sparked a small grass fire in a Provo neighborhood.
utahbusiness.com
How Nicole Tanner founded Swig
The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. I grew up on a dairy farm in Driggs, Idaho, and had an amazing childhood as the fifth of eight children. When you live out in the country, you have to create your own fun, so it helped that I had seven siblings to keep me entertained. I had a love for a good cold soda from an early age. I lived next door to my grandparents, and I have many fond memories of sneaking an ice-cold Coca-Cola out of their fridge and then also a Ding Dong or a Twinkie from their pantry.
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
KSLTV
Speeding, distracted driving leading to increase in crashes on Utah city streets
SALT LAKE CITY — A split-second driving decision by a woman right as Brielle Frear and a friend crossed the road in a Taylorsville crosswalk is the reason her life changed forever. The woman slammed into Frear, a high schooler at the time, leaving the then-teen in the ICU,...
ksl.com
Man killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash was recently retired firefighter
SALT LAKE CITY — A man killed in a Salt Lake motorcycle crash Wednesday has been identified as recently retired paramedic David Alexander Kluger, police said Thursday. Kluger, 48, retired April 16 after spending 22 years as a firefighter paramedic for Unified Fire Authority, the organization said in a Tweet.
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
kjzz.com
Teen walking near West Valley park overnight injured in alleged drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was transported with non-life-threatening injuries during the early hours Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting, authorities said. According to information released by the West Valley City Police Department, the boy was walking near Hunter Ridge Park, 4369 S. 5710 West.
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
