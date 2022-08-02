Fairfax Co. police 'personnel emergency' goes unaddressed at Board of Supervisors meeting

Read on wjla.com
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
WJLA
National teacher shortage, local impacts: where things stand now in Fairfax Co. schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is tracking the impact of a national teacher shortage as school districts across the country and the DMV try to staff up before the first day of school. "There are just a lot more teacher vacancies than we've ever seen in the past,"...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council President Keegan-Ayer Requests Recount
She lost by a tiny margin in the Democratic Primary in Council District Three. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A recount will be taking place in one of the primary contests in Frederick County. Council President MC Keegan-Ayer has formally requested a recount in the July 19th Democratic Primary in...
WJLA
Amid staffing issues, Prince William Co. police chief asks youth to give job another look
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News has been reporting on the staffing emergency at the Fairfax County Police Department all week as violent crime increases in the county. Prince William County is facing a similar staffing shortage. “It has been a challenge,” Col. Peter Newsham, the Prince William...
mymcmedia.org
Suspended Civilian Assistant Police Chief No Longer Employed with Montgomery County
Carmen Facciolo, the first ever civilian assistant police chief, is no longer employed by Montgomery County after being suspended in June 2022, according to county government officials. Facciolo was placed on administrative leave in early June, just one year after his appointment by County Executive Marc Elrich. In a virtual...
WTOP
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
WJLA
Fairfax County schools looking to fill teacher positions for 2022-23 school year
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools is looking to fill teacher positions across its five regions! The school system is holding a Teacher Hybrid Interview Day on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to seek out their next educators. Applicants could be interviewed for eligible positions...
WJLA
Stafford County Public Schools work on last-minute teacher hires as first day nears
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Time is running out for some school districts that still need teachers. School starts next week , Aug. 10, for Stafford County Public Schools. But the superintendent knows they could have substitute teachers on the first day. “Whether substitutes, administrators or specialists, we will...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor...
royalexaminer.com
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says 94,000 new jobs in Virginia have been created so far in 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Hilton will retain its global headquarters in Fairfax County --- including upgrades to its facility in McLean, Va. On the campaign trail, Youngkin promised 400,000 new jobs over four years. 7News asked the governor if he’s on track to meet...
ffxnow.com
Reston’s Vantage Hill redevelopment moves forward on expedited timeline
The redevelopment of the Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston could move forward on a faster track than previously anticipated. At the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday (Aug. 2), the board unanimously approved a request to expedite the redevelopment of the southwest portion of the property — largely the pool area, which closed years ago — with 28 townhouses.
theriver953.com
Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10
The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today Aug. 5 through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today Aug. 5 until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The...
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
blueridgeleader.com
A 150-foot cell tower looms over Middleburg
On July 26, the Loudoun County Planning Commission took a vote to deny a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors that would have supported approval of a 150-foot tower to be constructed by a private telecommunications development company, Milestone Towers, at the Mickie Gordon Memorial Park on Rt. 50 just east of historic Middleburg.
fox5dc.com
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
WJLA
Montgomery County's pedestrian master plan aims to make streets safer for walking, biking
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For the past several years, Montgomery County has been working to find ways to make streets safer for those walking and biking. Now a final draft for a first-of-its-kind pedestrian master plan has been released. Dozens of recommendations vary from physical infrastructure improvements to...
WJLA
All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield reopened, downed tree removed: VDOT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield are reopened Thursday after a downed tree caused delays for morning commuters in Fairfax County. According to VDOT, on the Beltway Inner Loop in Springfield, before Braddock, all northbound lanes were closed due to a tree on the roadway. Drivers were asked to use alternative routes.
WJLA
Hilton to retain headquarters in Fairfax County, creating 350 new jobs
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Hilton will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County. They also plan to bring major upgrades to its facility in McLean. “Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call...
