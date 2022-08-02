New Bossier Parish teachers get a hero's welcome

Read on www.ktbs.com
KSLA
Preparing for the worst: How Bossier Parish Schools train for active shooter events
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Many students around the ArkLaTex are already back in the classroom. Still top of mind for many families is the Robb Elementary school shooting. Bossier Parish Schools says they are making sure they’re prepared any threat. “We study these events all over the country....
KTBS
The Morning Break: Fill the Bus (Bossier) & SPD Blood Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed Fill the Bus and a big SPD blood drive.
KSLA
Webster Parish Schools excited to begin new year
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Schools welcomed back their students for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, Aug. 4. Over 270 students attended the first day of classes at Brown Upper Elementary School. Principal Cortney McCall said this year is all about social and emotional learning. “These past...
KTAL
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
KTBS
Blood drive being held Friday in honor of fallen SPD Officer Thomas LaValley
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are hosting a blood drive Friday in order to keep up with increasing demand. The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. At the police station at 1234 Texas Street. They're teaming up with LifeShare Blood Center and inviting anyone in the community...
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
KTBS
An oak tree and lynchings. What's the truth?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings. That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately. Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson...
KTBS
Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office holds two academies for the first time
PLAIN DEALING, La. - While the rest of the nation suffers a staffing shortage Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has so many recruits it's doing something never done before -- holding two academies at the same time. Normally, the sheriff's office holds two classes a year; one in the fall and...
KTBS
Marshall welcomes KTBS 3 Community Caravan
MARSHALL, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great road trip on Thursday. We've been featuring Marshall, Texas this week. The town and the people there have a lot to offer. If you haven't visited Marshall lately, you'll definitely want to put it on your to-do list.
KTBS
Caddo schools superintendent ready to welcome in a new school year
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish elementary and middle school students will be back in school Wednesday. Superintendent Lamar Goree hosted a media luncheon to update the public on a variety of topics, including staffing, COVID-19 protocols and, of course, the excitement for the start of a new school year. "For...
Shreveport Mayor Disqualification Appeal Hearing Early Friday
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins may not have to wait long to find out if his disqualification from this year's Mayoral race will stand. Later this morning, Friday August 5th, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals will hear his case. This hearing will be a three judge panel, which will feature...
KTBS
What's Happening: Aug. 5-7
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. SBC GloFest will be held monthly at the plaza at Riverview Park beginning Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. SBC GloFest will feature new light shows monthly...
Mark Sharbono Is Latest to Get Caught in the Act Award
As the old saying goes, "A son is a son until he takes a wife. A daughter is a daughter for life." If that's true, Mark Sharbono is set for the remainder of his days. He's the father of 4 girls and they are all obviously fans of their Dad.
KTBS
Meet The Sheriff - John Ballance, Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Arcadia to meet with Bienville Parish Sheriff, John Ballance. Sheriff Ballance first took office in July 2000. An interesting fact about Sheriff Ballance is that he likes to pray about a situation first before acting on it. Sheriff Ballance says that his biggest challenge as sheriff is trying to please everyone. When he learned that he couldn't, he says that it's best as sheriff t always do the right thing and everything will fall into place.
KSLA
Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
KTBS
Chief Smith implements programs to add officers to SPD
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're not yet 21, you can still get hired to be a Shreveport Police officer. That's the message Police Chief Wayne Smith is sending out with a new Cadet Program. The department began the year 125 officers short. Lower pay and high workload was depleting the...
KTBS
First Day of School: 2022-2023
SHREVEPORT, La. - Students across the ArkLaTex are headed back to class after the summer break. Here are some photos of the cute kiddos on their first day of the 2022-2023 school year. If you have some pictures you'd like to share, send them to pics@ktbs.com. Be sure and include...
KTBS
Bossier Parish moves forward on projects for new sawmill
BENTON, La. - Approval of three cooperative endeavor agreements between the state Department of the Treasury, the state of Louisiana and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will mean $400,000 in appropriations for the parish, including one which will provide sewer and water lines to serve a new sawmill just south of Plain Dealing.
KSLA
Mayor Perkins appeals disqualification decision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The appeal trial for current Shreveport mayor, Adrian Perkins, is underway. His ability to run again for mayor now rests in the hands of three judges. Perkins filed an appeal with a higher court to try to get back on the November ballot on Wednesday, Aug. 3. His hearing was held Friday, Aug. 5.
KTBS
Shreveport Fire Department putting bond money to work
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport voters passed a public safety bond in December and now some of your tax dollars are being spent. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese told KTBS he wants people in Shreveport to know how every penny of the public safety bond is being spent. The Fire Department gets $24.2 million of the $69 million bond.
