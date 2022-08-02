ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler Drowned In North Jersey Pool Was Brother's Fearless Bestie

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Christian Carter Ruiz died Sunday, July 31. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for the brother and parents of a North Jersey boy who drowned in a backyard pool over the weekend.

Christian Carter Ruiz was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, July 31, after his lifeless body was pulled from a pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden, according to police and those who know the family.

Christian was pronounced dead at Trinitas Regional Medical Center, leaving his family in shock and disbelief.

"Christian was a sweet little boy, funny, fearless, and could brighten even your darkest days," his godmother Marcia Pimentel wrote on a GoFundMe page for his family. "He was a joy to all those lucky enough to be in his presence and his brother’s best friend."

More than $18,900 had been raised as of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Click here to donate.

