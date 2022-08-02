Read on www.outerbanksvoice.com
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head approves resolution on beach holes
Measure calls for state legislating criminal penalties. In a continuing effort to address the dangers of holes being dug and left unfilled on the beaches, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during its Aug. 3 meeting seeking state legislation that would create criminal penalties for violations. Citing...
outerbanksvoice.com
State issues swimming advisory on Hatteras
(North Carolina Environmental Quality) An advisory against swimming was issued on Aug. 4 at an ocean-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for...
Port of Morehead City looking to expand
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed. […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores reduces N.C. 12 speed limit
Council unanimously approves year-round measure at Aug. 2 meeting. At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Southern Shores Town Council unanimously voted to reduce the current speed limit on its stretch of N.C. 12 from 45 to 35 miles per hour on a year-round basis. The move comes following an North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) traffic study that was conducted over the last year at the request of council.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coastalreview.org
Work planned on U.S. 70 north of Beaufort
BEAUFORT — Those traveling from Beaufort to Down East Carteret County on U.S. 70 later this month should expect a detour while a section of the highway north of North Harbor Drive is closed while drainage system improvements take place. The work set for Aug. 15-18 was initially planned...
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City town manager clarifies former police chief’s resignation process
- Morehead City Interim Town Manager Chris Turner stated in an e-mail Saturday that the city’s former Police Chief David Kelly’s resignation was determined to be Monday, July 18, the day the resignation email was received by the acting town manager at the time, Daniel Williams, and not Monday, Aug.1, as the Kelly stated in a recent News-Times interview.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community theater to launch capital campaign towards reopening
– The Carteret Community Theater building has been unused since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage, leaving the building an empty shell. Almost four years later, the board of directors is continuing to work toward the goal of being able to resume use of the building. Hurricane Florence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores asks drivers to avoid S. Dogwood
The Town of Southern Shores has released this Aug, 3 announcement asking traffic to avoid South Dogwood Trail for the next several days. The Town asks that all traffic that can avoid South Dogwood Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5 to please do so. Construction crews will be working to improve the pavement along a very narrow stretch of road between Fairway Drive and East Dogwood Trail which will make it difficult for larger trucks and trailers to pass. In some cases, these vehicles will have longer wait periods before being waived through the construction area. Please be patient and bear with construction crews as they are trying to be as expeditious as possible.
outerbanksvoice.com
Grayling Arnell Daniels, August 1
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
wcti12.com
National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
outerbanksvoice.com
Family of Manteo shooting victims bring their memories to court
Defendants’ trials won’t begin until at least 2023. The two defendants charged with the murders of three people, including a Manteo mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Elizabeth City last December, will not see trial until at least next year. The names of Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outerbanksvoice.com
Another sizzler for our region: Heat Advisory in effect
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a Heat Advisory for our region on Aug. 4 that is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Advisory is for portions of eastern North Carolina near and just inland of the coast, including the northern Outer Banks. Heat...
outerbanksvoice.com
Marian Hope Dough of Manteo, August 4
Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer (Sissy); a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
WMAZ
Wow! White loggerhead sea turtle hatches on Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina
HATTERAS, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021. It's baby sea turtle season on the Outer Banks, and as if that wasn't already the cutest time of year, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted about a particularly special hatchling on Monday. One of...
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
13newsnow.com
'Calmest I've ever seen' | Dare County pilot makes emergency landing onto NC highway
A pilot going from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell. The pilot was unhurt.
Armed Beaufort Co. drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– A Beaufort County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related crimes where he pled guilty to charges earlier this year. Adrian Lamont Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16, Dixon […]
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Comments / 1