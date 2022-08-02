Read on www.nbcconnecticut.com
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Yardbarker
New York Mets drop great deGrom performance, snapping winning streak | Main Takeaways
After winning seven straight games, the New York Mets lost 5-1 to the Washington Nationals last night. The loss puts the Mets at 65-38 on the year. They now have a 2.5-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. The Mets have to win tonight and take this series from a 36-69 Nationals team before heading home for five with the Braves.
MLB odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
Don’t look now, but we have a diaper dandy for you out on the diamond! The Atlanta Braves will face off with the New York Mets in a battle for the NL East division at Citi Field on Thursday. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Braves-Mets prediction and pick will be unveiled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team
The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
Yardbarker
New York Mets bounce back, take series with Washington | Main Takeaways
After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, the New York Mets bounced back yesterday afternoon. They defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5, taking the series. The Mets are now 66-38 on the year and back up to 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves as the two teams enter a huge five-game series at Citi Field.
MLB・
New York Mets’ trade deadline acquisitions all fit the same theme
The New York Mets did not seem to do a whole lot ahead of Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline. But a closer look at their moves reveals their acquisitions all fit the same theme. The Mets acquired Daniel Vogelbach, Tyler Naquin and Darin Ruf ahead of this year’s deadline....
