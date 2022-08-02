YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Monday in York on the 300 block of Miller Lane as 37-year-old Leonard Johnson of Manchester. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide. So far, police have no suspects or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. This is the 22nd homicide death in York County.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO