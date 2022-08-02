Read on www.abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
Man charged after shots fired incident in Lancaster County
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in Penn Township, Lancaster County.
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force
A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
York man sentenced for starting fire that damaged Lancaster City Visitor Center
A York man was sentenced to up to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Death investigation ongoing in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating an incident that they are calling a suspicious death. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Evergreen Street for a report of a man who had died.
Multi-vehicle fire in Lemoyne involving cherry-picker truck
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon. Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m. West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when...
1 juvenile killed, another injured when vehicle crashes into house in Franklin County
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was killed and another juvenile was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The juveniles were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
Catalytic converter thefts at car dealerships in southcentral PA
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise across the country, including in South Central Pennsylvania. “Now that we’re in the situation we’re in, I think it’s pressuring certain individuals to turn to crime and it’s unfortunate this is an easy target," said Mike Dorazio, who owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania.
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
York City Homicide Victim Identified
YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Monday in York on the 300 block of Miller Lane as 37-year-old Leonard Johnson of Manchester. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide. So far, police have no suspects or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. This is the 22nd homicide death in York County.
Enola man arrested for stealing over $39K from workplace; police
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man was arrested after police say he admitted to stealing over $39,000 from his employer. According to court documents, 30-year-old Bryce Cahill allegedly stole money from the Central Hardware store, located in Enola. The owner of the store contacted the police and reported that thousands of dollars were stolen from his account.
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
Man injured in gasoline explosion involving 3 vehicles in Cumberland County: officials
A contractor working on utility lines in Lemoyne was injured Wednesday when gasoline he was using to fill a generator exploded, according to fire officials. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a utility truck that had a crew of two men working in the 100 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan.
