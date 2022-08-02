City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday

Read on www.kswo.com
FISTA to hold Special Meeting on Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority will hold a special meeting Monday, August 8, to discuss required additions to Phase 1 of the reconstruction project at Central Mall and minor changes to how the trust submits fiscal year reporting to the City of Lawton. Recommended changes to...
kswo.com
Owens Multipurpose Center to close two days for special event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the closure of The Owens Multipurpose Center two days next week, while the Housing & Community Center and the Lawton Housing Authority hosts their Stand Down Event. The center, which is located at 1405 SW 11th Street, will closed on...
kswo.com
Fort Sill to host Back to School Bash at LETRA
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance for one last party before school kicks off next week. The event will be help August 6, starting at 10 a.m., at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The event...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Fort Sill Events for the Week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up to help families have some fun before they get ready to go back to school by hosting a Back to School Bash, a brunch, and a Mongolian Lunch. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about...
kswo.com
Preparations underway for Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marks the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for Lawtonians to celebrate, inviting the whole city to come out and party. But before any of the fun begins, organizers have been hard-at-work preparing for a birthday celebration...
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
southwestledger.news
H.E. Bailey project could pave way for higher speed limits
LAWTON – Rehabilitation of a 16-mile stretch of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is part of an ongoing project that could allow speed limits to be raised on the heavily traveled corridor connecting Lawton to the Oklahoma City metro area. A “dowel bar retrofit” project is being performed on the...
kswo.com
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate closure
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials announced a temporary gate closure for Bentley Gate, while installation of Automated Vehicle Barriers is being completed. The gate will be closed August 15 through October 31. During that time, the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services has adjusted other gate hours...
kswo.com
Lawton residents grateful for BabyMobile assistance
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Infant Crisis Services to help area families with their new babies. The “BabyMobile” was parked at the Great Plains Coliseum Thursday, offering families much-needed supplies. Families got either a one-week supply of diapers and formula or...
kswo.com
The Museum of the Great Plains offers free admission in celebration of Lawton’s 121st Birthday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has a special offer for Lawton residents on Saturday, as they continue to celebrate Lawton’s 121st Birthday. Admission at the museum will be free to all visitors on August 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents a chance to check out the museum.
kswo.com
Mattie Beal Home celebrates Lawton’s 121st Birthday with free admission
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home will offer residents free admission on August 6, as the celebration continues for Lawton’s 121st Birthday. The home will be open from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a unique insight into the home’s influence on the history of Lawton.
Instead of A Sports Complex, Lawton Should Build This
I can't remember how many months ago it was announced, but the Lawton mayor and city council are dead set on building a non-standardized sports complex that hasn't been very popular with the public. In fact, the outcry was so loud that city officials followed the same procedure they did after announcing they might purchase Lawton's failing mall... They shut up about it and worked on it in secret behind closed doors.
kswo.com
SWOK Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event to be held in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Housing & Community Development Office and the Lawton Housing Authority are teaming up to host the Southwest Oklahoma Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event. Stand Down will take place August 12th at the Owens Multipurpose Center, and is free for homeless veterans. From 8 a.m....
newschannel6now.com
One hospitalized after shooting at Scotland Park Motel
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 2 a.m. Officers were reportedly sent to the Scotland Park Motel on Central Freeway and found a man had been shot in the hip. Police said the suspected shooter, 48-year-old Chadwick Smith, was still at the scene and in possession of the gun.
kswo.com
City of Altus Landfill employee injured while operating Road Scraper
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A City of Altus landfill employee was seriously injured Tuesday morning, while operating a heavy piece of equipment at the Altus Municipal Landfill in Duke. According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, the landfill employee, who has not been identified, had to be flown to an...
kswo.com
Friendship Baptist Church to host School Supply Giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton will host a school supply giveaway on Sunday, as parents and students prepare to return to school next week. The event will be help August 7, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they all the backpacks are given away.
WFFD responds to early morning fire
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a single-story home for a structure fire Wednesday morning.
kswo.com
First Alert 7 Forecast | 8/4PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re walking out the door Friday morning, look for partly cloudy skies, light southeast winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow will see less cloud cover (we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds) and mostly dry conditions. A few showers between midnight and 7AM can’t be ruled out. Showers will remain light and short-term models are suggesting that all precipitation will end by mid-morning. By the afternoon temperatures are looking to rise into the triple digits for all locations. Dewpoints (moisture) will stay in the 50s west but 60s east. Eastern counties including Stephens, Jefferson and Grady will be under a heat advisory from 12PM-8PM as heat indices greater than 105 degrees are expected.
Lebanon Road closed due to two-alarm structure fire
We have a crew at the scene of the fire working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers today with heat advisories in place across Texoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another humid start with partly cloudy skies as we go through the morning hours. Skies will stay partly cloudy through most of the day, with some even seeing mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A weak surface front will progress across Texoma today, allowing for some widely isolated showers to pop-up, mostly for Southwest Oklahoma and western North Texas. That being said, coverage will be low as most will remain dry with minimal accumulation for those that do see rain. A few storms could fire up this afternoon and evening, with the possibility for them to evolve to become strong and severe. If we do see any strong storms, main concerns will be wind gusts up to 55-60 mph with small hail. Temperatures this afternoon will climb once again into the triple digits, as dew points in the mid/upper 60s will keep very humid outdoor conditions with heat index values between 105°-108°. Heat advisories are in effect for nearly all counties in Texoma today, so practice heat safety and stay hydrated.
