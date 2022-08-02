City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another humid start with partly cloudy skies as we go through the morning hours. Skies will stay partly cloudy through most of the day, with some even seeing mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A weak surface front will progress across Texoma today, allowing for some widely isolated showers to pop-up, mostly for Southwest Oklahoma and western North Texas. That being said, coverage will be low as most will remain dry with minimal accumulation for those that do see rain. A few storms could fire up this afternoon and evening, with the possibility for them to evolve to become strong and severe. If we do see any strong storms, main concerns will be wind gusts up to 55-60 mph with small hail. Temperatures this afternoon will climb once again into the triple digits, as dew points in the mid/upper 60s will keep very humid outdoor conditions with heat index values between 105°-108°. Heat advisories are in effect for nearly all counties in Texoma today, so practice heat safety and stay hydrated.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO