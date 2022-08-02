Read on myedmondsnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Eelgrass at sunrise
The high tides bring in the eelgrass this time of year. “Eelgrass is an aquatic flowering plant common in tidelands and shallow waters along much of Puget Sound’s shoreline. It is widely recognized for its important ecological functions, and provides habitat for many Puget Sound species such as herring, crab, shrimp, waterfowl and salmonids,” according to www.eopugetsound.org.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds in Bloom celebrates with annual garden party
Edmonds in Bloom held its annual garden party Wednesday evening at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. A celebration of the group’s accomplishments, a chance to network, and always featuring a topical speaker, the annual celebration is open to the public. This year’s event attracted an estimated 120 attendees.
myedmondsnews.com
‘Night at the Museum’ Aug. 5 final Edmonds outdoor movie of summer
The Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will screen the final of this summer’s four movie nights, with Night at the Museum at City Park this Friday, Aug. 5. The movie will begin at approximately 15 minutes before sunset. Popcorn and concessions will be available, cash only. Bring...
The Suburban Times
Family fun next week in Tacoma
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Shakespeare in the Park (Wright Park) is this week (August 5, 7 pm), but the rest (and more not listed below) are happening next week. See the full list here. Tiptoe through the Tidepools (August 11) Family Nature Walks (August 13) Outdoor Adventure Kayak Trips (August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Location confusion, plus this and that
Recently an article in an Edmonds historical publication reported on a disastrous fire in November of 1938—a fire which destroyed Charles Cressey’s Garage and Service Station. However, the article erroneously gave the garage’s location as Seattle Heights, and stated: “Cressey’s was located near Highway 99, next to Albright’s Restaurant (former Harvey’s Tavern).” Correctly, in 1938, the actual locations for both Cressey’s Garage and Albright’s Café was not Seattle Heights; rather, the two businesses were located at a completely different intersection—a mile north of Seattle Heights.
myedmondsnews.com
Harold ‘Hal’ Rowe: An avid outdoorsman, he cherished time with his family
Harold “Hal” E. Rowe, 88, of Edmonds, WA died Saturday, July 30th, 2022. Hal was known for his ability to impact others, always having wisdom to impart. An avid outdoorsman, Hal spent his time fishing, camping, hunting and bike riding. He cherished time with his family and was known for traveling with his grandchildren throughout the country during their youth.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County uses ARPA funds to partner with Edmonds, Lynnwood for shelter, behavioral health projects
The cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood will be among the beneficiaries of a new Snohomish County program that will invest $9.6 million in the shelter and behavioral health initiatives. According to a county news release, the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program seeks to leverage federal American Rescue Plan Act...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus
Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans
Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Lions Club seeking volunteers for flag program
The Edmonds Lions Club is looking for volunteers willing to help with the club’s efforts to place flags in front of local businesses on holidays. Since 1990, Edmonds Lions Club members have been placing the flags in front of local businesses as a club fundraiser. Businesses pay a $40 annual fee per flag yearly, or $120 per four flags yearly. Proceeds are used to fund a variety of Lions service projects, including eye examinations, glasses and hearing aids for adults and children in need, as well as college scholarships.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Guests in town for Seafair weekend? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you
With Seafair bringing visitors to our area this weekend, Scotty’s Food Truck might be the answer to feeding your out-of-town guests. The food truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.
cn2.com
Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
KING-5
You just bought something at Evergreen Goodwill, now follow the money
SEATTLE — The Evergreen Goodwill flagship in Seattle is the largest Goodwill store in the world. But its ambitions may be even larger. "A lot of folks in the community think that we're just a thrift store, but we're so much more than that," said Eileen Aparis, vice president of mission.
q13fox.com
Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs
KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
myedmondsnews.com
Cascadia Art Museum to host Summer Stars gala and auction Aug. 27
Cascadia Art Museum’s annual Summer Stars gala and auction will return outdoors Saturday, Aug. 27 to a historic Woodway home overlooking Puget Sound. There will be another plein air artist event featuring Riley Doyle, Ned Mueller and Amy Erickson. Guests can watch the artists capture the beautiful view on canvas, and their paintings will be auctioned off during the live auction.
myeverettnews.com
Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday
It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
Comments / 0