Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs
Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Mary Dougherty
What community event do you look forward to attending? How does it make you feel?. Chirp summer concerts in the park are so fun and a great way to connect with friends. I always feel grateful to be able to catch up with people with live music under the stars.
Patterson Library has Empire Passes1
Explore the great outdoors and the beautiful state of New York with the New York State Empire Pass and hiking backpacks filled with supplies. All you need is your Mid-Hudson Library card to borrow the pass and backpack. The Empire Pass gives you and your family entry to most NYS...
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
Services planned for Wilton resident Robert Anthony Nastro, 65
Robert A. Nastro of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully surrounded by his family at Danbury Hospital on July 31, 2022. Robert was predeceased by his mother Antoinette DeFilippis Nastro, father Salvator Nastro and sister-in-law Joanne Nastro. Robert was the proud father of his two sons Robert J. Nastro of Florida & Ryan Nastro of New York and their mother Kathy Qualter. He is also survived by his brother Frank Nastro and his daughters Cori, Kimberly and Francesca, as well as John Thygerson and family, his sister Christine Gilliatt and her daughter Victoria Belluscio, spouse Danny and Bob’s niece Emma and nephew Jack and their dog Rocco, his sister Sally Hotaling and her daughters Elizabeth Vail, spouse Sean and Bob’s nephew Sean and niece Charlotte and Catherine & Leah Hotaling, his sister Jeanne Nastro and her sons Stephan and Max Salvadori. Robert is also survived by several cousins. Lastly, he is survived by his devoted best friend of more than 50 years Tony Sarno.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Jennifer Christensen
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Yale New Haven Health opens Digestive Health Center in Westport
Yale New Haven Health has opened a new digestive health center at 325 Riverside Ave., Suite 100, in Westport. A ribbon cutting was held Aug. 3 with center staff and health system officials on hand. “We are excited for Yale New Haven Health and Yale Medicine to bring to Westport...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Warren Tricomi Salon
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Warren Tricomi...
Ridgefielders Make an ImpaCT
Over two hundred residents of Ridgefield and neighboring towns turned up for ImpaCT’s 7 PM start time at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, "a night of action and conversation in response to recent Supreme Court rulings," according to organizers Glori Norwitt and Jessica Mancini. Everything from voting rights to...
The Traveling Wall will visit Putnam County
The Traveling Wall, an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will return to Putnam County in September. It’s the fifth time that the Traveling Wall will visit Putnam County. It was first showcased in the county in 1995 and last here in 2018. This visit will include a half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as well as The American Traveling Tribute, a display that features every war America has been involved in from the Revolutionary War right up to today.
Join Connecticut Choral Society in Brookfield for Summer Sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA
Join Connecticut Choral Society on Monday, August 29 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Brookfield for a summer sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA. Vivaldi offers us the opportunity to unite in song. Come and help us ignite the joy of singing within our communities. The evening will feature guest soloists and...
American Legion Post 78 Ridgefield Contest Winners
Each year American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield sponsors an essay contest to promote the principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy as citizens. All Ridgefield Senior High School students are eligible to participate. Congratulations to the winners from the RHS Class of 2022, Alexa Anglade and...
Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton
The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host its 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton, CT. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand-...
Thank you to Dionne Craig for your dedicated service to the Town of Bethel and best wishes on your new chapter!
Dionne Craig, Administrative Assistant to Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker took to social media to bid farewell to the community that will always hold a special place in her heart. Craig is gearing up for her next chapter - a move that will bring her closer to family. There is nothing more important than that!
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Danbury College Student Matthew Kennedy Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Matthew Kennedy from Danbury was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Kennedy was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
'ALL ABOUT JOEL' comes To Kensico Dam Plaza for the Robison Summer Concert Series
The Robison Summer Concert Series continues with David Clark’s All About Joel, a musical tribute to Billy Joel, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “Take a trip down memory lane during this great performance. Grab your family, friends and dancing shoes for a night full of the Piano Man’s classic pop songs!”
Ridgefield College Student Austin Stietzel Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Austin Stietzel from Ridgefield was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Stietzel was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Charles Ives Music Festival FREE Chamber Concert and Expo at Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday
“Simple Gifts is CIMF Summer 2022’s gift to the community - a FREE chamber concert and community expo at the Ridgefield Playhouse, Sunday, August 7. CIMF Artist-Faculty representing some of the most talented early-career artists in the United States, will perform pieces by Chris Cerrone, CIMF Composer-in-Residence Jared Miller, CIMF Artistic Director Paul Frucht, award-winning composer John Williams, Pulitzer-prize winning composer John Corigliano, and more! CIMF artists hold positions in major American orchestras such as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony, lead acclaimed chamber ensembles, and perform on Broadway. During this concert, artists will be joined by several of our advanced level CIMF student musicians to present a tapestry of American works.
