City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
Lawrence man charged with shooting wife
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County man is in jail and his wife is in the hospital, following a shooting early Friday morning. Police were called just after midnight to a home on Rockcastle Lane over a report of a shooting. Kelley Fletcher, 39, told police she was arguing...
Knott man expected to plead guilty in federal drug and gun case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Knott County man is expected to enter a guilty plea Monday in a federal drug and gun case. Tony Minor, 45, of Pippa Passes, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Man faces felony charges over woman’s beating
STOPOVER, Ky. — A fight over a broken meth pipe ended up sending a Pike County man to jail. Kentucky State Police was called to a home on Camp Creek Road over a report of a man assaulting a woman. When a state trooper arrived, he found the woman on the front porch with a man later identified as Raymond Johnson, 36, of Stopover, lying next to her.
