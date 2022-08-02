Read on www.13abc.com
wfft.com
Allen County road closures this August for railroad track repairs
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- For Allen County residents who commute through railroad crossings, their drive time may be a little longer this month. The Allen County Highway Department says there will be road closures at the following 11 locations throughout August. Doyle Road between Dawkins Road and Edgerton Road.
wfft.com
Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
Lima News
Politicians to discuss preserving NW Ohio’s farmland
LIMA — Join state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Allen County Commissioner Beth Siebert, along with Dan Wilson, host of “In Ohio Country Today,” to learn more about preserving Ohio’s farmland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Laurer Historical Farm, 800 Roush Road, Lima.
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
13abc.com
OSHP investigating fatal Ohio Turnpike crash
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, single commercial vehicle crash that happened on the Ohio Turnpike. The crash occurred near mile marker 41 in Pike Twp., Fulton County on Aug. 5 around 1:30 a.m. OSHP says a 2019...
Delphos City Council approves waterline
DELPHOS — The City of Delphos council members met to discuss changes to infrastructure and a new position in their local government on Monday evening. The council had its first reading for the adoption of the new Assistant Safety Service Director position. The council plans to create a position to prepare. The assistant position in most government agencies makes room for a successor to the head position.
peakofohio.com
City issues a boil water advisory
The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves ‘very good’ fuel contracts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just as consumers have felt the pain at the pump, so is the city of Fort Wayne. On Tuesday night Fort Wayne City Council approved two contracts, one each for diesel and unleaded gasoline, to run the city’s fleet of vehicles next year.
13abc.com
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment when a sudden burst of wind toppled a huge tree in Liberty Center was caught on security camera, as the tree crushed a Jeep that was occupied by two high school girls moments earlier. They had gotten out of the vehicle to order ice cream at The Tiger Den Dairy Bar.
thevillagereporter.com
Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County
Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
Allen County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
LIMA — Allen County saw an increasing number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 illness in July, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a risk advisory urging residents to wear masks in crowded places, regardless of their vaccination status. While most who contract the virus today...
WANE-TV
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
countynewsonline.org
Results of the August primaries for Darke County
In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .
fortwaynesnbc.com
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
13abc.com
Local veterans take flight in BG on board vintage plane
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday marked a special day for a group of local heroes. The men all served our country and they were able to take flight in a vintage biplane thanks to a non-profit organization. Dream Flights provides free flights all over the country for veterans and seniors.
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department announces that they will be doing spot occupancy checks at local bars
The Lima Fire Department will be doing spot occupancy checks to do their part in keeping people safe. Fire Chief Andy Heffner announced Wednesday that they will be sending out letters to local bar owners to update their occupancy numbers. They will be out taking measurements to assure establishments are not overcrowded. The chief says this will help keep individuals safe in two ways.
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
