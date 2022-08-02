ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

wfft.com

Allen County road closures this August for railroad track repairs

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- For Allen County residents who commute through railroad crossings, their drive time may be a little longer this month. The Allen County Highway Department says there will be road closures at the following 11 locations throughout August. Doyle Road between Dawkins Road and Edgerton Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Politicians to discuss preserving NW Ohio’s farmland

LIMA — Join state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Allen County Commissioner Beth Siebert, along with Dan Wilson, host of “In Ohio Country Today,” to learn more about preserving Ohio’s farmland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Laurer Historical Farm, 800 Roush Road, Lima.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital

NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
NORTH STAR, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

OSHP investigating fatal Ohio Turnpike crash

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, single commercial vehicle crash that happened on the Ohio Turnpike. The crash occurred near mile marker 41 in Pike Twp., Fulton County on Aug. 5 around 1:30 a.m. OSHP says a 2019...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Delphos City Council approves waterline

DELPHOS — The City of Delphos council members met to discuss changes to infrastructure and a new position in their local government on Monday evening. The council had its first reading for the adoption of the new Assistant Safety Service Director position. The council plans to create a position to prepare. The assistant position in most government agencies makes room for a successor to the head position.
DELPHOS, OH
peakofohio.com

City issues a boil water advisory

The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Chris Hughes
thevillagereporter.com

Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County

Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Allen County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations

LIMA — Allen County saw an increasing number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 illness in July, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a risk advisory urging residents to wear masks in crowded places, regardless of their vaccination status. While most who contract the virus today...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Results of the August primaries for Darke County

In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .
DARKE COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

County: Several roads to close for railroad work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming

The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Local veterans take flight in BG on board vintage plane

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday marked a special day for a group of local heroes. The men all served our country and they were able to take flight in a vintage biplane thanks to a non-profit organization. Dream Flights provides free flights all over the country for veterans and seniors.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Fire Department announces that they will be doing spot occupancy checks at local bars

The Lima Fire Department will be doing spot occupancy checks to do their part in keeping people safe. Fire Chief Andy Heffner announced Wednesday that they will be sending out letters to local bar owners to update their occupancy numbers. They will be out taking measurements to assure establishments are not overcrowded. The chief says this will help keep individuals safe in two ways.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...

