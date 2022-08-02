In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO