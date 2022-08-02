The annual fundraiser of the Greenville High School athletic program has been supported very well for 15 years be area residents. Athletic Director Joe Alstat hopes that support continues. He said athletes are selling the cards. You can also get them at the high school office, the hospital auxiliary thrift shop, and True Value in Greenville. Joe said there are 50 discounts total, with 45 of them being in Bond County.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO