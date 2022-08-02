Read on wgel.com
Frances Ann Peebles
Frances Ann Peebles, age 67 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Mulberry Grove City Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Family and friends are welcome to join the family at the cemetery.
Friday Is Day Two Of The Bond County Fair
Friday is the second day of the 2022 Bond County Fair in Greenville. The schedule includes the beef and steer shows, starting at 8:30 a.m., and the serving of a farmer appreciation lunch in the Activity Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Antique Farm Machinery Expo opens at...
Robert Lee “Bob” Weber
Robert Lee “Bob” Weber, 80, of Staunton, IL, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Sylvia (nee Ostendorf) Weber and his wife Marilan (nee Schlechte) Weber. He is survived by his daughters, Libby (Brett Gunnison) Weber, Carrie Weber,...
Comet Cards Now Available
The annual fundraiser of the Greenville High School athletic program has been supported very well for 15 years be area residents. Athletic Director Joe Alstat hopes that support continues. He said athletes are selling the cards. You can also get them at the high school office, the hospital auxiliary thrift shop, and True Value in Greenville. Joe said there are 50 discounts total, with 45 of them being in Bond County.
Joshua Scott Jones To Headline Fair Concert Friday
The Bond County Fair will feature a live music concert Friday night, which is being billed as Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights. The headliner, Joshua Scott Jones, grew up in Charleston, Illinois and now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. From 2009 to 2013, Jones was half of the country music duo known...
Jeanette Amanda Wolters
Jeanette Amanda Wolters, 94, of Aviston, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born January 28, 1928 in Aviston, the daughter of Henry & Rosa, nee Holtkamp, Lohman. She married Leo Wolters May 25, 1948 and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2022. Jeanette...
Council August Meeting Date Changed
Due to the Bond County Fair parade being on Tuesday, August 9, the Greenville City Council meeting for August has been moved. The meeting is now set for Monday, August 8 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.
Daniel G. “Dan” Yann
Daniel G. “Dan” Yann, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 03, 2022, at his home in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, February 22, 1948, in Effingham, Illinois. On Friday, December 11, 1981, he married Maria A. Yann nee Gall at the Evangelical United Church...
Meet The Bond County Fair Pageant Contestants
A new Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss will be crowned Monday, August 8 at the grandstand. The pageant begins at 7:30 p.m. There are six queen candidates; Nicole Blumer, Morgan Wilderman, Cortney Stewart, Mia Emken, Anna Walker, and Cortney Arnold. Click below each contestant’s picture for a greeting from them:
Bond County Fair Opens Thursday
Thursday is the first day of the 2022 Bond County Fair. The big event of the day is the Little Miss Pageant. Due to Wednesday’s heavy rain, the pageant has been moved to the American Farm Heritage Museum’s large exhibit building. It begins at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand.
PHOTO: Bond County Fair Little Miss Pageant
The Bond County Fair’s annual Little Miss Pageant was held Thursday at the American Farm Heritage Museum. Bill Walker of Walker Photography shared this photo with us from the event. All girls are pictured, except for Raegan Erwin, who wasn’t in attendance. The girls are shown with 2021 Bond County Fair Junior Miss Audrey Cornelius and Queen Brianna Ulmer.
Comets Sports Starting Soon
It’s just about time for fall sports to begin at Greenville High School. Athletic Director Joe Alstat reminds athletes and parents that all athletes must have a current physical on file before they can practice. Paperwork can be dropped off at the high school office. Parental permission forms are also required. You can find the forms on the Comets social media sites.
Bond County Treasurer On Tax Bills
Many Bond County residents are probably wondering about their property tax bills. County Treasurer Colleen Camp told the Bond County Board on Tuesday that bills are now being printed. She said the goal is for the bills to be mailed on August 17. The first due date is September 22...
Pocahontas House A Total Loss After Fire
Firefighters from multiple districts responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Pokey Road in Pocahontas early Thursday morning. The call came in around 1 AM and Pocahontas fire personnel responded, along with mutual aid by the Greenville, Highland-Pierron, Shoal Creek, Grantfork, and St. Rose departments. Pocahontas EMS were also on the scene.
