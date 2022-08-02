Read on www.nbcsports.com
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Where could former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues play next season?
ESPN
Boston Bruins enjoying romantic summer with Taylor Hall wedding and Charlie McAvoy engagement
Wedding season is in full swing, and it has been a romantic past few days for the Boston Bruins. Taylor Hall, the 30-year-old left wing, married his longtime girlfriend, Rachel Rush, over the weekend at Graydon Manor Hall in North York, Ontario. The couple got engaged in 2021. Hall, from...
NBC Sports
Early projections for Bruins defense pairings with injuries, and when healthy
The Boston Bruins blue line will be under press pressure early in the 2022-23 NHL season with a couple key players, including No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, working their way back from offseason surgeries. The Bruins announced in June that McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure with a...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
TUUKKA RASK APPEARS TO BE SERIOUSLY ENJOYING RETIREMENT
Boston Bruins legend, Tuukka Rask is in his first year of retirement, and let me just say...it looks really good on him. After a bold return-attempt, Rask hung up his skates and has been living the good life the past six months or so. Staying mostly out of the spotlight...
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
NBC Sports
Can Celtics win a title with current roster? Tatum gives great answer
It's not easy getting back to the NBA Finals after losing in the previous season. Just ask the Phoenix Suns, who were bounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 postseason after coming two wins shy of a championship against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Finals.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks
Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
Yardbarker
How Bruins’ Nick Foligno Can Have a Bounceback Season
Nick Foligno had a 2021-22 season to forget. He battled injuries, produced career lows in most statistical categories, and seemed a step behind for much of the year. Many speculated this offseason would be the perfect opportunity for management to buy out Foligno to remove his cap hit from the fourth line or put him in the press box as a healthy scratch. The Boston Bruins decided against this approach, holding onto him, and penciling him into their plans for the upcoming year. Knowing he isn’t going anywhere, is there any hope for a productive season? Yes, there is a chance. Here is how:
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Provorov and DeAngelo complement, stablize top-pair
Without hesitation, Rick Tocchet said, “absolutely,” when Jordan Hall asked if Ivan Provorov is still a top pair defenseman. Much of the discourse leading up to that question surrounded the structure John Tortorella brings to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella does squeeze the most out of his lineups. He...
NBC Sports
Anton Blidh leaves Bruins, signs one-year contract with Avalanche
Anton Blidh has found a new home. The 27-year-old forward spent the last six seasons with the Boston Bruins, but his time with the Original Six club is over. The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have signed Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh was an unrestricted free agent. Blidh played...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Couturier fits the bill of captaincy
For the past decade, the Philadelphia Flyers have been led by Claude Giroux. He was the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history, is ranked second in games played, points and assists, and is eighth in goals scored. Through the good and the bad, Giroux was a player who gave his all...
Deuce Tatum viciously rejected at the rim by his father Jayson
Deuce Tatum might be his father’s son, but that does not get the youngest baller in the Tatum family any preferential treatment on the court from his dad, star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The young fan favorite was making an appearance recently at his dad’s pro camp and...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames’ Top Regression Candidates for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames have an exciting season ahead of them, that’s one thing to be sure of. Their top two scorers from last season have departed, and a few new faces will grace the locker room for 2022-23. Unfortunately, play consistency is one of the most difficult qualities to gain as a player, and some may not produce this year the way they did the last. Change always equals adjustments, and there are always changes for each NHL team in every offseason. It is the players who suffer the most from this immense turnover, as it is difficult to build both on and off-ice chemistry when your teammates are constantly alternating. Hence, let’s take a look at three Flames who have perhaps the highest potential for regression next season.
Yardbarker
Power Ranking the NHL’s Atlantic Division
We’re about six weeks out from the start of NHL training camps and with the dust (mostly) settled on Free Agent Frenzy, it’s as good a time as any to make some far-too-early predictions on how the standings will fall in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ division. Utilizing...
NHL
Capitals revamp goaltending with additions of Kuemper, Lindgren
Acquire D. Strome, Brown to help bridge gap until Backstrom, Wilson return from injury. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Washington Capitals:. 2021-22 season: 44-26-12, fourth...
NBC Sports
Evaluating Ovechkin’s chase for 894 after first year of new deal
When Alex Ovechkin signed a five-year deal last summer to remain in Washington for presumably the remainder of his NHL career, part of the reasoning for his contract was the chance to catch Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 career goals. “Well, you never know,” Ovechkin said last summer. “I’m...
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Trocheck & Zibanejad to Set the Pace Next Season
After several departures this offseason, the New York Rangers look like a different team. One of the larger holes left wide open was on the second line. Ryan Strome was the former second-line centerman of the Rangers, the 29-year-old was a polarizing player but ultimately exceeded expectations and fulfilled his role with the team the past four seasons. Yet it is undeniable that they will have to compensate for his absence and the immense loss of depth down the roster as well.
Marlies Captain Rich Clune Retires, Joins Maple Leafs Development Staff
Clune joined the Toronto Maple Leafs organization in 2015 and has been a strong advocate for mental health awareness.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospect Merkulov Must Improve Defensively to Make NHL
In April, the Boston Bruins signed a skilled, hard-working forward prospect in Georgii Merkulov. The 5-foot-11 winger would finish off a strong rookie campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes, scoring 20 goals and 34 points in 36 games before signing an entry-level deal with the Bruins. Prior to his time with Ohio State, the Russian-born forward would score 20 goals and 77 points in 74 USHL games with the Youngstown Phantoms; in general, he’s been no stranger to producing offense at every stop he’s had in his career. This also seemed to be the case through his first eight games in the AHL, scoring one goal and five points in that time.
