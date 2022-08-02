Portland Thorns’ Tegan McGrady in search of coffee and dogs as she adjusts to new team, city

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Beer, food stars Whitney Burnside, Doug Adams to open Grand Fir brewery, supper club in SE Portland
One is among Oregon’s most well-known and respected brewers. The other is a celebrated Portland restaurateur and “Top Chef” finalist. Now, the wife and husband team of Whitney Burnside and Doug Adams will team up in their first professional endeavor together: opening Grand Fir Brewing in Southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.
Shorthanded Portland Timbers hang on for 1-1 draw vs. Nashville SC
With so many key players sidelined, sometimes a point is a point. The Portland Timbers drew Nashville SC 1-1 on Wednesday night at Providence Park, earning a point in the standings on a first-half goal from Santiago Moreno that kept things square. They got a result despite missing Diego Chara and Dairon Asprilla due to yellow card accumulation; Eryk Williamson, Cristhian Paredes and Claudio Bravo due to minor injury; and Felipe Mora due to season-ending knee surgery.
Mia Brahe-Pedersen matches Oregon record in women’s 200, qualifying for the world championships finals
Mia Brahe-Pedersen is headed to her second finals of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia after a top finish in the semifinals of the women’s 200-meter dash on Thursday afternoon. The Lake Oswego incoming junior finished second in the second heat of the semifinals with a time...
vegoutmag.com
Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close
The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
Oregon’s midcentury modern developer Robert Rummer, 95, says he’s ready to build again
Midcentury modern developer Robert (”Bob”) Rummer, 95, has one reaction to the escalating sale price of his once-affordable, glass-walled dwellings: “Who can afford to pay $1.2 million for a house?”. The Oregon homebuilder, who modeled his indoor-outdoor floor plans after prolific tract developer Joseph Eichler’s atrium-centered homes...
portlandobserver.com
Portland Police Hires New Recruits
Portland police just swore in 16 new officers, the biggest classes in 20 years, and it’s looking for more. Chief recruited Sgt. Trevor Tyler said even though the city plans to fill 300 positions within the next three years, it’s still a very selective process, with only about 10 percent passing the screening process.
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen finishes 7th in women’s 100 at World Athletics U20 Championships
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen made it all the way to the final of the women’s 100-meter dash in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Wednesday evening. The incoming junior finished seventh in the event, completing the race in 11.33 seconds. She finished the preliminaries in...
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen posts top time in women’s 200-meter prelims at U20 worlds
Mia Brahe-Pedersen continues to show off her sprinting skills on the world stage. On Thursday morning, the Lake Oswego incoming junior finished first in her heat for the women’s 200-meter dash to qualify for the semifinals. She finished in 23.25 seconds, the best time among all competitions. Fellow American...
Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Eater
Where to Find Fantastic Fish Tacos in Portland and Beyond
One reason Portlanders specifically love tacos is because of their versatility. They can be meat-heavy or vegan, dairy-free or layered with melty cheese, gluten-free with house-nixtamalized corn tortillas or barbecue-stuffed with lard-bolstered flour ones. The city’s fish tacos, similarly, are varied and adaptable: tacos arrive filled with shrimp or rockfish, local or flown in fresh, grilled or fried. Many local restaurants and food carts let the quality of the fish or their dutiful preparation shine through, opting for simple accompaniments — pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, avocado — while others add extra flare with fun cremas, house-made tortillas, or out-of-the-box salsas. However they’re prepared, they are often a vehicle to showcase the West Coast’s love affair with seafood. Behold: A list of places in Portland that are worth a visit during your next fish taco craving. For a wider swath of tacos, try this map.
After a typical summer day Friday, Portland sees another hot weekend
Friday’s cool and slightly cloudy morning will quickly clear to a sunny afternoon featuring temperatures typical of early August. But the weekend is looking hot. As the upper ridge from the desert southwest continues to move northward, Portland will get one more pleasant day before the real heat arrives. Highs Friday should be near 84 degrees.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Is car camping in Newberg a problem without a solution?
City commissions a study in response to churches' request to expand homeless programs in townIf ever there was a cheery euphemism for homeless folks sheltering in their vehicles, it's "car camping." This unfortunate phenomenon is not recreationally based but borne out of necessity as most of these individuals simply have no other options. The topic is of great interest in Newberg of late, with rumors and outright misinformation flooding social media sites and leading to a potential ballot initiative that would limit the city's ability to address the homelessness problem altogether. There's no doubting that Newberg is among the towns...
Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
tigerdroppings.com
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
pdxmonthly.com
These Waterfall Hikes Don’t Require a Timed Permit
While you need a permit to reach much of Oregon's waterfall corridor in the Columbia River Gorge, some trails don't take so much planning. A good waterfall hike isn’t hard to come by if you live in Portland, what with the Columbia River Gorge practically at our doorstep. But with the new timed-use permits now required for driving to sites along the Gorge’s ever-so-scenic waterfall corridor and Multnomah Falls during summer, you’ll have to do some planning depending on where you want to go.
‘Toy Story’ spinoff ‘Lightyear,’ from Portland’s Angus MacLane, streams on Disney Plus
After its June release marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that a Pixar animated feature had opened in movie theaters, “Lightyear” is now available to stream at home, on Disney Plus. The film is an origin story for Buzz Lightyear, the character “Toy Story” fans know and love.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
hillsboroherald.com
1880s Farm House Tries To Hang On Against Industrial Onslaught
The Hillsboro Herald and our staff often take on stories designed to make our readers think and understand the greater context and world in which we live. All things are not as they seem, and behind every story, there is a much bigger one. A couple of months back, our Matt Andersen and Ginny Mapes wrote a story about an iconic and historical banker, John C Shute. His first home was built on the Tualatin Plains on the Constable Land Claim. The classic farmhouse was built in the 1880s and placed on 80 acres of the most beautiful farmland in Washington.
